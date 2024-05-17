EA College Football 25 release date and Madden 25 pre-order tie-ins





College Football 25 Credit: EA EA announced the release date for College Football 25 on Thursday, May 16, along with pre-order offers. One of the pre-order offers closely ties in with the release of Madden 25. College Football will be released on July 19th. Users who pre-order the game will get three days of early access starting July 16. Traditional pre-orders will receive three Ultimate Team incentives: The Alma Mater Pack, which allows users to choose 1 of 134 player items. That's exciting because every FBS school in the game could have a player represented in Ultimate Team. A Cover Athlete package gives users the choice of Colorado's Travis Hunter, Texas Quinn Ewers or Michigan's Donovan Edwards. Finally, a Bring Glory Home uniform item will likely allow users to customize the uni for their Ultimate Team roster in College Football 25. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The EA Sports MVP Bundle allows users to pre-order both games and offers incentives for both game versions of Ultimate Team. Check out the X-post from the official game account. In addition to the exclusive College Football 25 pre-order benefits, users who purchase the MVP Bundle will also receive 4,600 college football points and one Heisman Hopeful player item. Users can choose one of five players. Based on the name, we were probably looking at five current college stars who are on the shortlist of Heisman candidates for the 2024 season. That concept is exciting because it adds seasonal relevance and more focus on the current crop of college stars. Madden users get three days early access with this offer. Madden 25 is rumored to release on August 19th, which means early access will begin on August 16th. Madden users would also receive 4,500 Madden Points, an AKA player item, and a cover athlete player item (depending on which player is named as the face of the game for the upcoming version). Two strategy items, an elite player item, specific Ultimate Team challenges during early access, Superstar Drip Gear and Legendary XP boost are also included. Most of these items and offers are related to Ultimate Team, which makes financial sense, but we were waiting to see if there are any specific gameplay-related connections between the two games. Will users be able to switch Ultimate Team cards from College Football 25 to Madden 25, and fingers crossed we'll see a return of the export/import draft class feature? You can expect an answer to all these questions in the coming weeks. A full reveal for College Football 25 is scheduled for Friday, May 17. There's a chance that all our outstanding questions about the game will be answered then.

