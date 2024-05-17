Maggie Tan – Butterfly Online





PERFORMANCE Maggie Tian was born in Dandong, China. She started playing table tennis at the age of 6. She trained and played professionally since she was 9 years old before retiring from the Liaoning provincial team in 2008. She played a season in the Croatia League before coming to the US in 2009. and has been a full-time coach ever since. As a player, Maggie won many medals. The most memorable was the gold medal at her very first US Open in 2010, where she won the U21 Womens Singles. Maggie's passion and knowledge in coaching was quickly recognized in the US. She was

selected as one of the U.S. National Team Coaches in 2016. She has coached many U.S. National Team Members at home and abroad. Her proudest achievement was at the 2017 ITTF World Cadet Challenge in Fiji, where the U.S. Cadet Girls Team won the silver medal in the team event and the bronze medal in the Cadet Girls Doubles – a record that hasn't been broken since 2022. Maggie not only sees coaching as a job, she also enjoys it. She enjoys working just as much

with both high-level players and true beginners. Nothing makes her happier to see players

improve. In her free time, Maggie spends all her time with her baby born in 2019. If there is ever time left

time, shopping. Work experience: 2020 2024 888 Table Tennis Center, Coach

2016 2020 India Table Tennis Center, coach

2015 2016 Zhou Xin Table Tennis Academy, coach

2009 2015 India Table Tennis Center, coach Coaching performance: 2023/2024 Coach of the Bay Area Blasters in the Major League Table Tennis League

1st in the Western Division

3rd in the play-offs

ISF World School Summer Games 2022 in France, four bronze medals

Angie Tan, girls singles

Rachel Sung, Girls Singles

Aziz Zarehbin and Ved Sheth, boys' doubles

Joanna Sung and Rachel Sung, girls doubles

August 2018 Euro Mini Champ in France

Emily Tan 7th in the U12 girls singles

June 2018 ITTF Cook Islands Junior and Cadet Open

Aditya Godhwani Gold in cadet teams

March 2018 ITTF Italian Junior and Cadet Open

Rachel sang bronze in Cadet Girls Singles

Rachel Sung/Joanna Sung Bronze in the junior girls' doubles

Rachel Sung/Joanna Sung Bronze in Cadet Girls Teams

March 2018 ITTF Canadian Junior and Cadet Open

October 2017 ITTF World Cadet Challenges in Fiji

Rachel Sung/Amy Wang Bronze in Cadet Girls Doubles

Rachel Sung/Amy Wong Silver on Cadet Girls teams

September 2017 ITTF El Salvador Junior and Cadet Open

Ishana Deb Gold in junior girls' singles

Ishana Deb and Sarika Ahire won gold in junior girls' teams Some players worked/worked with: (at different periods of their table tennis career) Lily Zhang Olympian 2012, 2016 and 2020

Ariel Hsing 2012 Olympian

Timothy Wang Olympian 2012 and 2016

Rachel Sung Silver medalist from the 2020 US Nationals

Joanna Sung current TTTeam member

Sally Moyland number 10 in the world in Girls Singles as of November 2022

Darryl Tsao #1 US U15 Boys as of November 2022

Angie Tan #6 US U18 Girls as of November 2022

Emilie Tan #8 US U18 Girls as of November 2022

Ishana Deb, former member of the American TTTeam

Diane Jiang 2013 US Junior B Team and 2013 US Cadet Team

Felix Gao #70 in the world in boys' singles under 15 in May 2015

