Canada beats Norway at world hockey; The US shuts France out





PRAGUE – Canada cruised past Norway 4-1 on Thursday for its fourth straight victory at the Ice Hockey World Championships after not allowing a single shot on goal in the first two periods. The United States scored four goals in the opening period to complete a 5–0 win over France, while Sweden maintained a perfect record by beating Kazakhstan and Austria stunned Finland. In Group A in Prague, Canada took a two-goal lead after Brandon Tanev scored from close range in the first period and Andrew Mangiapane doubled the lead in the second. Norway didn't get its first shot on target until early in the third period, but scored with its second as Stian Solberg made it 2-1. Dylan Cozens extended the lead to 3-1 on an unassisted goal and Jared McCann added the fourth into an empty net, with Daws providing the assist. Canada meets Finland on Saturday. In Group B in Ostrava, Matt Boldy scored two goals and added an assist for the Americans against France. Brock Nelson had a goal and two assists, Johnny Gaudreau added a goal and an assist and Shane Pinto also scored. The first line of Boldy, Gaudreau, Nelson dominated in the opening period. Nelson opened the scoring from the slot 45 seconds into the match and Boldy scored with two one-timers before Gaudreau added the fourth from the right circle. Pinto completed the scoring with 2:08 left in the final period and goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 10 shots for the shutout. It was a second victory for the Americans, who play against Poland on Friday. Sweden previously defeated Kazakhstan 3-1. Linus Johansson and Marcus Johansson Fabian Zetterlund scored as the Swedes secured a fourth win at the top of Group B in Ostrava. Adil Beketayev scored for Kazakhstan. In Group A in Prague, Austria stunned Finland 3-2 for its first win at the tournament and its first win over Finland at the World Cup. Benjamin Baumgartner scored the winner with one second left to complete a rally from two goals down. Oliver Kapanen scored his sixth goal of the tournament and Saku Maenalanen also scored, giving Finland a 2–0 lead. Mario Huber started the rally and Thimo Nickl leveled midway through the final period for Austria, which took Canada to overtime in its final match before losing 7-6.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/olympics/hockey/story/_/id/40159684/canada-beats-norway-hockey-worlds-us-shuts-france The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos