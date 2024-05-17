What we know Desert News





Employers may want to brace for a barrage of vacation requests and/or employees falling ill later this summer. Why? On Thursday morning, EA Sports announced the official release date for the highly anticipated video game College Football 25. The game's return is on July 19, with a full reveal next Friday. There will be three different editions of the game: The MVP Bundle

The Deluxe Edition

The standard edition More information about each edition can be found at EA.com. Both the MVP Bundle and the Deluxe Edition will offer early access to the game starting July 16. All editions are available for pre-order now. The game will be the first college football video game released by EA Sports since 2013. EA has halted production of the previous version of its college football video game series, known as NCAA Football, after settling a lawsuit involving former players who were not compensated for their names. , image and likeness. According to Fox Sportsmore than a few details have been released about the latest edition of the game, including cover athletes Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins are also featured on the cover of the Deluxe Edition. According to matt brown, writer of the Extra Points newsletter, all 134 FBS teams will appear in the game. According to Brown, EA Sports has made offers to every player on an FBS roster to be a part of the game, with more than 12,800 players accepting those offers as of May. Brown reported that EA Sports initially set a goal of having 87% of all student-athletes accept the offer and eventually surpass that goal. Players who refuse to participate in the game will be replaced with a generic avatar.

