



The mandate comes after Minnesota native Adam Johnson was cut on the neck by a skate during a match in England last October.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. All high school hockey players are now required to wear neck guards when they take the ice this winter. The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFSA) announced the rule change Thursday after it was proposed at its annual rules meeting last month. The mandate comes after Minnesota native Adam Johnson was cut on the neck by a skate during a match in England last October. Johnson later died from the cut, prompting several leagues around the world to adopt a policy requiring neck guards. USA Hockey updated its policy in January, but the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) said it “follows the rules of the National Federation of State High School Associations.” MSHSL executive director Erich Martens said in a statement: “Should the NFHS approve the neck tear protection requirement, the league will implement that requirement here in Minnesota.” On Thursday, the MSHSL confirmed that it accepts the new policy. Now that the rule has been accepted by the NFHS Board of Directors, it will go into effect this winter. The Minnesota State High School League believes that risk minimization and the health and safety of all student participants are imperative,” the MSHSL said in a statement. “Historically, the League has strongly recommended neck tear protectors in hockey, and the Leagues Sports Medicine Advisory Committee fully supports this change to the NFHS rules. This rule change aligns the Federation and League safety measures with other governing bodies, such as USA Hockey, to ensure the health and safety of all participants. If a player does not have a neck guard or removes it during play, the player will be sent to the bench until he puts the guard back on, according to the NFHS. If the player refuses to wear the neck protector, play will be stopped and he will be assessed a two-minute minor penalty. The neck guard is also included as one of the equipment items that results in an automatic stoppage of play. Check out the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries SEE MORE ABOUT KARE 11+ Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more of KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app contains live streams of all KARE 11 news broadcasts. You will also find on-demand replays of news broadcasts; the latest news from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs such as Verify and HeartThreads; and sports talks in Minnesota from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kare11.com/article/sports/high-school/hs-hockey/high-school-hockey-players-required-to-wear-neck-protectors-adam-johnson/89-689c18f1-ba65-49f9-9d26-83114832c0de The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos