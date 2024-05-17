Inside Lacrosse All-America Honors comes in for WLAX Trio Rohr, Brandt and Miles





PHILADELPHIA Indoor lacrosse has announced its Division I All-America Teams for the 2024 women's lacrosse season, and the University of Pennsylvania will be represented by a dynamic trio of senior defensemen Izzy Rohr junior midfielder Anna Brandt and senior forward Niki Miles . Rohr was honored with a place on the Indoor lacrosse All-America Second Team, while Brandt was a third-team selection and Miles was an honorable mention. Rohr and Brandt are two of only three Ivy Leaguers named to the first three All-America teams by IL, along with Yale middie Fallon Vaughn. Click here for the Inside Lacrosse release! Izzy Rohr (Second team defender) is only the second player in Ivy League history to be named Defenseman of the Year twice since the award was presented in 2013; the other is former Penn All-America Meg Markham in 2014 and 2015. Also a unanimous first-team All-Ivy selection in each of the past two seasons and an all-tournament pick at the Ivy League tournament, Rohr is runner-up among Ivy League players in turnovers caused (30) and third in CTs per game (1.58). She anchors a defense that ranks ninth nationally in scoring defense (8.58 GA per game) and 11th in turnovers caused per game (10.21). Rohr was also a USA Lacrosse third-team All-America selection. Anna Brandt (Third team midfield) leads Penn and is sixth among Ivy League players with 58 goals, tied for second on the program's single-season list and five shy of Miles' program record from last season. Brandt has already been a two-time unanimous first-team All-Ivy selection and was Ivy Midfielder of the Year last season as a sophomore. Brandt also earned the all-tournament two weekends ago after setting ILT records for goals in a match (8 in Penn's semifinal). victory over Princeton) and a tournament (12). Just a junior, Brandt is already third on the program's all-time list for goals with 136. She needs just 13 to break Ali DeLuca's mark and is 15th in career points (142). She has scored multiple goals and multiple points in each of Penn's last 16 games, and has a 25-goal and point-scoring streak dating back to last season. Brandt also received Honorable Mention All-America recognition from USA Lacrosse. Niki Miles (Attack Honorable Mention) leads Penn in points (76), is second behind Brandt in goals (54) and is second in assists (22). Miles was unanimously voted Ivy League Forward of the Year last season after setting the program record for goals in a season (63). The past two seasons, Miles was a unanimous first-team All-Ivy choice. Miles enters tonight's NCAA Quarterfinals having recorded multiple points in 33 of Penn's last 34 games, and she currently has a 39-game goal streak and a 43-game point streak. Miles currently ranks eighth nationally in free position percentage (.704) and ninth in free position goals per game (1.00), and among Ivy League players she is fifth in points per game (4.00) and eighth in goals per match (2.84). ). In Penn's ILT semifinal win over Princeton, Miles set a program record with 14 draw controls, and last weekend she had 12 in the Quakers' NCAA first-round win over Richmond. Overall, she has a program record of 109 draw checks this season. Miles also received Honorable Mention All-America recognition from USA Lacrosse. Penn (15-4) is the eighth seed in this year's NCAA Championship and will face top-seeded Northwestern in a quarterfinal later today. This is the sixth time the Quakers have reached the quarterfinals under current Lois S. Leitner Head Coach Karin Corbett . For the latest Penn women's lacrosse news, follow @PennWomensLax on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, and on the web at PennAthletics.com. #EarnEverything | #FightOnPenn

