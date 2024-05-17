Star Cary, North Carolina tennis player at Green Hope High School, Lisa Kranec, excluded from signing day due to policy

CARY, NC– A North Carolina high school student was barred from her school's signing day after missing much of the tennis season to finalize her college choice. Now she is speaking out.

Signing Day is a big time for high school players who will be playing their sports in college.

It is a culmination of their efforts both athletically and academically, a moment for the students and their families to put a bow on their high school athletic careers and celebrate their next step.

It is also a moment for younger students to see what is possible: students like Lisa Kranec.

“I was always so in awe of these people who had this college deal,” Kranec said. “I was like, I want to be the person sitting at that table one day.”

Kranec started playing tennis at the age of 7 and never looked back. She has put thousands of hours into the sport over the past decade, and it shows. She led her Green Hope High School tennis team to the state championship her freshman year and was named MVP. By her senior year, she was the second-ranked recruit in her class in North Carolina, and 80th in the nation.

It meant spending much of her fall semester traveling to colleges on recruiting visits. It also meant she would miss much of the Green Hope tennis season. Because she would not be able to reach the minimum required number of matches, she was forced to stop playing tennis for Green Hope in her senior year.

“It was really upsetting. Honestly, I wanted to be part of the team, I wanted to be with the girls again,” Kranec said, but she knew it was a decision she had to make. “I would have missed my official visits. I would have missed a lot of coaches and I feel like I wouldn't have found such a good match.”

After an active college recruiting season, she found her fit. She was offered a full scholarship to Elon University to play Division 1 tennis. She made it official in November.

Still, she looked forward to Signing Day in the spring at Green Hope.

It wasn't until a few weeks after the ceremony that she was told she wouldn't be able to participate in that either, learning that Green Hope policy requires students to play for the high school team their senior year to be eligible to participate. during the school ceremony.

“The 'Signing Day Ceremony' is intended to honor student-athletes who have committed to playing intercollegiate sports at the next level. The criteria for participation in this ceremony are communicated to all families at the beginning of each year,” said Wake County. Public Schools Systems told the ABC Raleigh-Durham affiliate WTVD in a statement. “While the Signing Day Ceremony specifically honors those student-athletes who transition to collegiate sports, we provide numerous opportunities throughout the year to recognize the diverse achievements of our students. These include award ceremonies, academic recognitions and various school-wide events that celebrate the unique talents and contributions of every student.”

Because Kranec missed her senior season at Green Hope, she is technically ineligible to participate in the tradition. Kranec and her parents asked for an exemption. Her father, Bill Kranec, told WTVD he was stunned by the school's decision.

It just seems arbitrary and exclusionary.

“You know, why do you take these kids who have worked so hard, represented their school, made this commitment, and then choose to say, 'Well, you know, that's great, you did this, but you can't be a kid'. part of the celebration?'” said Bill Kranec.

He said his family has never gotten a clear answer as to why this policy even exists. They are pushing for this to change.

They understand that a change in policy won't take effect until next year, but they hope the change can prevent other students from being excluded from the tradition later. The Kranecs are grateful for all the community support they have received. Many other parents have contacted the school on their behalf and it means a lot to them that others have gotten involved. They also added that there are other students in Kranec's position at Green Hope.

Still, Signing Day at Green Hope High is scheduled for May 23, and as of now Lisa Kranec is not allowed to participate.

Here is the full statement from WCPSS:

“All of our schools highly value and celebrate the achievements of all students, including those in athletic pursuits. The “Signing Day Ceremony” is designed to honor student-athletes who have committed to playing intercollegiate sports at the next level. The Criteria for participation in this ceremony are communicated to all families at the beginning of each year.

To be eligible for the signing day ceremony at Green Hope High School, student-athletes must meet the following requirements:

The student-athlete has signed or is signing a National Letter of Intent (NLI) or has committed to play intercollegiate sports. The student-athlete is a current Green Hope athlete in good standing as determined by the head coach. The student-athlete will participate in an intercollegiate activity at the Division I, Division II, Division III, NAIA or Junior College level.

We understand and appreciate the dedication and hard work that all our students put into their activities, both academic and extracurricular. While the Signing Day Ceremony specifically honors those student-athletes transitioning to collegiate sports, we offer numerous opportunities throughout the year to recognize the diverse achievements of our student body. These include awards ceremonies, academic recognitions and various school-wide events that celebrate the unique talents and contributions of each student.

We encourage all students and families to continue to take advantage of these opportunities for recognition and celebrate the countless ways our students excel. Green Hope High School remains committed to fostering an environment where every student feels valued and recognized for their achievements.”