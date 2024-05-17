Tribe Field Hockey announces additions to coaching staff





Photo/William & Mary Stam Athletics WILLIAMSBURG William & Mary head hockey coach Tes Ellis announced the addition of Christina Walker and Mimi Smith to the Tribe as assistant coaches for the 2024 season. “I am very excited to assemble this staff and welcome both Christina and Mimi to the tribe,” said Ellis. “The level of coaching and playing experience these two bring to the program can only help us win more championships in the future.” Walker joins the Tribe with a wealth of experience at the collegiate and international levels. Collegiately, she spent nine years as head coach at Virginia Wesleyan University, where she led the Marlins to a pair of ODAC Tournament appearances. Walker spent six seasons as an assistant coach at Wake Forest, helping the Demon Deacons to four NCAA appearances and two national semifinals. Internationally, Walker served as head coach for the Futures site from 2008 to 2012, while serving as Site Director of Futures in Winston-Salem from 2009 to 2011. She was also invited to coach an AAU Junior Olympics team in 2015 and coached on the USAAI team in Australia, England and Scotland. Walker was a standout goalkeeper at Maryland during her playing career, leading the Terrapins to back-to-back national championships in 2005 and 2006. In 2022, she was selected to play on the USA Masters Women's World Cup team and won the Golden Glove Award. as the best goalkeeper of the tournament. Like Walker, Smith has extensive experience as a player, both collegiately and internationally. She was a standout player at Old Dominion, culminating in her becoming the second African American to win the Honda Broderick Award for field hockey in 1999. She was a two-time All-American, including earning first-team honors as a senior in 1998 while helping lead the Monarchs to the NCAA championship. Smith was inducted into the ODU Sports Hall of Fame in 2008. Smith was a fixture on the U.S. women's hockey team from 1999 to 2004. She has represented the US at the World Cup Tournament, the Pan American Games and the 4 Nations Tournament. Most recently, Smith was the head coach at Garrison Forest School in Baltimore. She led the program for the back-to-back Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Championships in 2022 and 2023. She also served as director of the Black Field Hockey Network. She volunteered with the NFHCA and was the first Black Coaches Council representative to serve on the NFHCA Board of Directors. Last season, the Tribe won its second CAA championship after a 3-2 double-overtime victory over Monmouth. W&M claimed victory in the NCAA tournament for the second time, defeating Sacred Heart in the opening round. The Green and Gold finished the 2023 campaign at 12-9.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wydaily.com/news/sports/2024/05/17/tribe-field-hockey-announces-coaching-staff-additions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos