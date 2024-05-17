Sports
Schwab, Bostain and Galica named Inside Lacrosse All-Americans
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. Inside Lacrosse announced the All-Americans for the 2024 season on Thursday (May 16). The organization's selections include Virginia's Morgan Schwab and Maggie Bostain, who each earned third-team honors, while Kate Galica received an honorable mention.
Schwab picks up her second All-American honors of the season after being named a third-team selection by USA Lacrosse (May 9). Bostain received an honorable mention from USA Lacrosse while Galica received her first national award.
All three Cavaliers have been named IWLCA all-South region selections and are eligible to be named to the IWLCA All-American teams to be announced on May 23.
INSIDE LACROSSE ALL-AMERICANS
FIRST TEAM
|A Rachel Clark
|jr.
|Boston College
|An Izzy Scane
|Gr.
|Northwest
|A Madison Taylor
|So.
|Northwest
|And Jackie Wolak
|Gr.
|Our lady
|Sign Kate Mashewske
|Gr.
|Syracuse
|M Chase Boyle
|jr.
|Loyola
|M Ellie Masera
|Sr.
|Stony Brook
|M Cassidy Spillis
|Gr.
|Rutgers
|D Meghan Ball
|Gr.
|Maryland
|DMaddy Burns
|Sr.
|Michigan
|D Katie Goodale
|Sr.
|Syracuse
|D Sydney scales
|Sr.
|Boston College
|G Erin O'Grady
|jr.
|Michigan
SECOND TEAM
|An Erin Coykendall
|Gr.
|Northwest
|An Isabella Peterson
|Sr.
|James Madison
|A Jill Smith
|jr.
|Michigan
|An Emma Tyrrell
|Gr.
|Syracuse
|Sign Liz Harrison
|Sr.
|Florida
|M Kasey Choma
|Gr.
|Our lady
|M Fallon Vaughn
|jr.
|Jale
|M Belle Smith
|Sr.
|Boston College
|D Kendall Halpern
|Sr.
|Northwest
|D Trinity McPherson
|Gr.
|Denver
|D Emily Nalls
|Gr.
|North Carolina
|D Izzy Rohr
|Sr.
|Penn
|G Jenika Cuoco
|So.
|Drexel
THIRD TEAM
|An Eloise Clevenger
|Sr.
|Maryland
|A Mckenna Davis
|jr.
|Boston College
|The Maggi Hall
|Sr.
|Florida
|A Morgan Schwab
|Sr.
|Virginia
|Sign Jordan Dean
|jr.
|Massachusetts
|M Anna Brandt
|jr.
|Penn
|Brigid Duffy
|So.
|Army
|M Cassidy Weeks
|Gr.
|Boston College
|D Maggie Bostain
|Sr.
|Virginia
|D Jordan Carr
|Sr.
|John Hopkins
|D Avery Hines
|jr.
|Stony Brook
|D Ellie Hollin
|jr.
|Penn State
|G Elyse Finnelle
|So.
|Florida
Honorable mention
|An Olivia Adamson
|jr.
|Syracuse
|A Madison Ahern
|Gr.
|Our lady
|To Ava Angello
|So.
|John Hopkins
|A McKenzie Blake
|jr.
|Princeton
|A Sydni Black
|Sr.
|Loyola
|A Corinne Bednarik
|Gr.
|Drexel
|To Jenna Collignon
|jr.
|Jale
|A Katie DeSimone
|Sr.
|Duke
|A Kaylee Dyer
|jr.
|Michigan
|A Madison Epke
|So.
|James Madison
|A Julia Gilbert
|Gr.
|Denver
|A Kailyn Hart
|Gr.
|Stony Brook
|Ella Heaney
|Gr.
|USC
|An Ashley Humphrey
|Sr.
|North Carolina
|A Georgia Latch
|jr.
|Loyola
|An Emma LoPinto
|jr.
|Boston College
|A Mia Mascone
|Sr.
|Brown
|A Nikki Miles
|Sr.
|Penn
|To Danielle Pavinelli
|Sr.
|Florida
|An Olivia Penoyer
|Gr.
|Denver
|And Aaliyah Polisky
|Fr.
|Stanford
|An Emma neighborhood
|Sr.
|Syracuse
|Sign Alyssa Daley
|jr.
|Navy
|Sign Annabel Frist
|jr.
|Stanford
|Draw Lily Montemarano
|Sr.
|Michigan
|M. Shaylan Ahearn
|Gr.
|Maryland
|M Mary Kate Doherty
|Sr.
|Our lady
|M Kate Galica
|Fr.
|Virginia
|M Emily Heller
|Gr.
|Florida
|M Ashley Mackin
|jr.
|John Hopkins
|M Belle Mastropietro
|Gr.
|Temple
|M Emily Messinese
|jr.
|Navy
|MNicole Perroni
|Gr.
|Louisville
|MSamantha Smith
|jr.
|Northwest
|Ava Blakeley
|Fr.
|James Madison
|D Olivia Dooley
|Gr.
|Our lady
|DMadison Hranicka
|Gr.
|Delaware
|D Clare Levy
|Sr.
|Stony Brook
|D Carleigh Mahoney
|Sr.
|Northwest
|DMadison McPherson
|Gr.
|Stanford
|D Katie Shallow
|Sr.
|Temple
|Dr. Sam Thacker
|Gr.
|Denver
|G Shea Dolce
|So.
|Boston College
|G Amelia Hughes
|So.
|Princeton
|G Haley Hunt
|Sr.
|Lehigh
|G Lucy Pearson
|So.
|Stanford
|G Emily Sterling
|Sr.
|Maryland
|
Sources
2/ https://virginiasports.com/news/2024/05/16/schwab-bostain-and-galica-named-inside-lacrosse-all-americans/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Schwab, Bostain and Galica named Inside Lacrosse All-Americans
- Orioles' no-sweep streak survived in dramatic fashion
- As executives gush about AI at Google I/O 2024, creators and publishers will be left behind
- A mother living her 40-year-old Bollywood dream
- Aspivix announces first successful transcervical surgery
- Divyanka Tripathi reacts to Krishna Mukherjee's harassment allegations against producer Kundan Singh; says: 'This behavior is appalling': Bollywood News
- ITTF announces dates for the exciting Mixed Team World Cup 2024
- The latest suit trends for 2024
- kubernetes – Google Cloud Composer 2 environment is not normal
- World News In Brief: More attacks in Ukraine, appeal for rights for jailed Nigerian singer, International Day Against Homophobia
- Tribe Field Hockey announces additions to coaching staff
- Florida high school student claims she was kicked out of her prom because she wore a suit instead of a dress