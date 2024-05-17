Schwab, Bostain and Galica named Inside Lacrosse All-Americans





CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. Inside Lacrosse announced the All-Americans for the 2024 season on Thursday (May 16). The organization's selections include Virginia's Morgan Schwab and Maggie Bostain, who each earned third-team honors, while Kate Galica received an honorable mention. Schwab picks up her second All-American honors of the season after being named a third-team selection by USA Lacrosse (May 9). Bostain received an honorable mention from USA Lacrosse while Galica received her first national award. All three Cavaliers have been named IWLCA all-South region selections and are eligible to be named to the IWLCA All-American teams to be announced on May 23. INSIDE LACROSSE ALL-AMERICANS

FIRST TEAM A Rachel Clark jr. Boston College An Izzy Scane Gr. Northwest A Madison Taylor So. Northwest And Jackie Wolak Gr. Our lady Sign Kate Mashewske Gr. Syracuse M Chase Boyle jr. Loyola M Ellie Masera Sr. Stony Brook M Cassidy Spillis Gr. Rutgers D Meghan Ball Gr. Maryland DMaddy Burns Sr. Michigan D Katie Goodale Sr. Syracuse D Sydney scales Sr. Boston College G Erin O'Grady jr. Michigan SECOND TEAM An Erin Coykendall Gr. Northwest An Isabella Peterson Sr. James Madison A Jill Smith jr. Michigan An Emma Tyrrell Gr. Syracuse Sign Liz Harrison Sr. Florida M Kasey Choma Gr. Our lady M Fallon Vaughn jr. Jale M Belle Smith Sr. Boston College D Kendall Halpern Sr. Northwest D Trinity McPherson Gr. Denver D Emily Nalls Gr. North Carolina D Izzy Rohr Sr. Penn G Jenika Cuoco So. Drexel THIRD TEAM An Eloise Clevenger Sr. Maryland A Mckenna Davis jr. Boston College The Maggi Hall Sr. Florida A Morgan Schwab Sr. Virginia Sign Jordan Dean jr. Massachusetts M Anna Brandt jr. Penn Brigid Duffy So. Army M Cassidy Weeks Gr. Boston College D Maggie Bostain Sr. Virginia D Jordan Carr Sr. John Hopkins D Avery Hines jr. Stony Brook D Ellie Hollin jr. Penn State G Elyse Finnelle So. Florida Honorable mention An Olivia Adamson jr. Syracuse A Madison Ahern Gr. Our lady To Ava Angello So. John Hopkins A McKenzie Blake jr. Princeton A Sydni Black Sr. Loyola A Corinne Bednarik Gr. Drexel To Jenna Collignon jr. Jale A Katie DeSimone Sr. Duke A Kaylee Dyer jr. Michigan A Madison Epke So. James Madison A Julia Gilbert Gr. Denver A Kailyn Hart Gr. Stony Brook Ella Heaney Gr. USC An Ashley Humphrey Sr. North Carolina A Georgia Latch jr. Loyola An Emma LoPinto jr. Boston College A Mia Mascone Sr. Brown A Nikki Miles Sr. Penn To Danielle Pavinelli Sr. Florida An Olivia Penoyer Gr. Denver And Aaliyah Polisky Fr. Stanford An Emma neighborhood Sr. Syracuse Sign Alyssa Daley jr. Navy Sign Annabel Frist jr. Stanford Draw Lily Montemarano Sr. Michigan M. Shaylan Ahearn Gr. Maryland M Mary Kate Doherty Sr. Our lady M Kate Galica Fr. Virginia M Emily Heller Gr. Florida M Ashley Mackin jr. John Hopkins M Belle Mastropietro Gr. Temple M Emily Messinese jr. Navy MNicole Perroni Gr. Louisville MSamantha Smith jr. Northwest Ava Blakeley Fr. James Madison D Olivia Dooley Gr. Our lady DMadison Hranicka Gr. Delaware D Clare Levy Sr. Stony Brook D Carleigh Mahoney Sr. Northwest DMadison McPherson Gr. Stanford D Katie Shallow Sr. Temple Dr. Sam Thacker Gr. Denver G Shea Dolce So. Boston College G Amelia Hughes So. Princeton G Haley Hunt Sr. Lehigh G Lucy Pearson So. Stanford G Emily Sterling Sr. Maryland

