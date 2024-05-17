University of Georgia Athletics





ATHENS, Ga. Bruno Tiberti has been appointed assistant coach of the Georgian men's tennis team, the new head coach Jamie Hunt announced Thursday afternoon. Bruno Tiberti has been appointed assistant coach of the Georgian men's tennis team, the new head coachannounced Thursday afternoon. “I am pleased to welcome Bruno, his wife Luchi and their precious daughter Tina to the Georgia Tennis family,” said Coach Hunt. “He is an extremely talented coach at both university and ATP level and will undoubtedly make us one of the best coaching staffs in the country. He is a hard worker and a proven winner. I can't wait for him to come to Athens to get to work with our student-athletes.” Tiberti has been an assistant coach at the University of Texas-Arlington since January 2021. During his time with the Mavericks, the program reached the NCAA Tournament in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons, marking the first time the team reached the top. event in consecutive seasons since doing so in 2000 and 2001. Texas-Arlington went undefeated in conference play and won the Western Athletic Conference regular season and tournament championships in each of the past two seasons. He also served as a volunteer assistant at Georgia Gwinnett College in 2014 and 2015, where the program captured its second NAIA National Championship during Tiberti's sophomore season. “It is such an honor to be part of this legendary program,” said Tiberti. “I can't wait to join the coaching staff along with Jamie and Bryce, who are hungry to achieve big things. I'm ready to embrace this opportunity and enjoy every second of it. Go Dawgs!” Since 2020, Tiberti has been tennis captain for the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club, a first division club in Argentina. He helped the team to a championship in 2022 along with nine other ATP players. While coaching at the professional level, Tiberti coached Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni to a historic finish at the Cincinnati Masters Series as the pair became the first Latin American tandem to claim the title. The pair also recorded victories at the Washington DC ATP 500 in 2023. Tiberti also coached former top-eight player Diego Schwartzman during high-level results at the TP 250 Zhuhai, ATP 500 Beijing, Masters Series Shanghai, ATP 500 Tokyo, ATP 500 Basel, Masters 1000 Shanghai, Brisbane ATP 250 and Australian Open. Tiberti's teams have also found success off the tennis courts. During his time at UT-Arlington, the program claimed the highest team grade point average among the school's sports teams in both years. The Mavericks men's tennis team also won the community service award in 2023 and took second place this year.

Tiberti's teams have also found success off the tennis courts. During his time at UT-Arlington, the program claimed the highest team grade point average among the school's sports teams in both years. The Mavericks men's tennis team also won the community service award in 2023 and took second place this year. During his playing career, Tiberti achieved a career-best ATP ranking of 650. He won a pair of national titles as a collegiate student-athlete, claiming the Division II title at Oklahoma Christian University and the NAIA team title at Georgia Gwinnett, earning the title achieved an individual number one ranking on the ladder. Tiberti earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and International Business from Oklahoma Christian, a Bachelor of Business Administration from George Gwinnett and a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Texas-Arlington. Tiberti is a native Argentinian, but spent time in Geneva, Switzerland in his youth. He then returned to Argentina at the age of 10 to continue playing tennis. He is a football fan and supports the local team from his hometown, Rosario Central. He is married to Luciana Antonicelli and has a daughter together named Tina. Stay up to date with the latest news and information about the Bulldogs by following UGA men's tennis on social media at X and Instagram @UGATennis, on Facebook @UGAMensTennis and on the web atGeorgiaDogs.com.

