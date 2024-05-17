Manika Batra doesn't want to come back with any regrets about the Olympics

After reaching a career-best world ranking of No. 24 and also after regaining the spot as the best Indian female table tennis player, Indias Manika Batra has an extra bounce in her steps before the Olympic Games Paris 2024. .

28-year-old Manika had a successful performance at Saudi Smash last week. She made headlines after defeating world No. 2 Wang Manyu of the People's Republic of China in Saudi Arabia. However, she failed to advance past the quarters after losing to Hina Hayata of Japan.

Manika is happy with her performance in Saudi Arabia and now turns her attention to Paris. I am very happy with the way I performed and fought for every ball at Saudi Smash, Manika told SAI Media.

I really liked my fighting spirit and my calmness and confidence. This (Saudi) tournament will motivate me enormously to look ahead to the Olympic Games. But I want to do more.

I have to work on the mistakes and I will continue to push myself harder. I have to do some intensive sessions in the next month and a half and I want to perform higher in Paris than in Saudi Arabia.

The Paris outing will be Manika's third straight appearance at the Olympics and she has her priorities in order. I have participated in every Olympic Games to win a medal for my country. This year will be the same. I will work hard every second. I'll do my best this time and don't want to come back with any regrets. “I want to be 100 percent committed to myself, my country and the people who cheer for me,” she added.

Shedding light on the technical aspects of her game, Manika Batra said, I have been working a lot on my forehand lately with my coach Aman Balgu. I don't plan on adding new aspects to my game, but rather working on strengthening my strengths.

I have realized that it is very essential to be physically fit and have great endurance to make it to the final rounds. Mental fatigue also plays a role. So you have to be fit in both aspects. I do breathing exercises during and before my matches and coach Aman helps me mentally, both on and off the field.

I am super dependent on my coach, practice partner and my physio. We also have to achieve many things outside the Olympic Games. The child is in me to enjoy and win every match, Manika said.

One of the most notable achievements this year is the dominance of Indian women table tennis players over the Chinese top seeds. While Manika defeated world number 2 Wang Manyu in Saudi Arabia, her teammates Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula defeated world number 1 Sun Yingsha and world number 3 Wang Yidi respectively at the World Team TT Championships in Busan in February.

It's a huge thing for India and table tennis especially beating the Chinese at this level, Manika said. I am very happy with Ayhika and Sreeja's performance and how we are all working hard towards the common vision. And I am happy with the way table tennis is growing in India. This is something I always wanted.

The Khel Ratna award winner may be disappointed at his failure to complete a mixed doubles quota with G Sathiyan, but Manika is looking ahead.

Sathiyan and I were angry. We worked very hard and participated in many tournaments and training sessions. I cannot change destiny but I have to channel it through positive energy and put my full effort into my singles and team events in Paris, said Manika Batra.