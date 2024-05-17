EA Sports College Football 25 releases July 19; Ewers, Hunter, Edwards star on the cover

Last Friday, Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was at a local hospital, handing out gift baskets to patients for Mother's Day, when a doctor made a comment that caught him off guard.

Congratulations on the cover, the doctor told him, referring to the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 video game.

Edwards, unsure how the doctor knew the secret, replied that he didn't know what the doctor was talking about and dismissed it. The running back soon found out that a cover had been leaked via the official PlayStation Store.

The leak on the cover of the deluxe version was confirmed as authentic when EA Sports unveiled the covers on Thursday, along with a release date of July 19, marking another milestone in the game's return after an eleven-year absence. The game will have two versions (standard for $69.99 and deluxe, which will be playable three days earlier on July 16, for $99.99) and three main cover athletes on both: Edwards, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Colorado wide receiver/ defensive back Travis Hunter. They are the first active college players to make the cover, thanks to relaxed rules allowing players to take advantage of their name, image and likeness rights. Previous editions of the game have featured a graduating star or a former legend. EA halted production of the game due to litigation concerns in the wake of lawsuits challenging the NCAA's previous NIL restrictions.

It's a surreal moment, Ewers told a select group of reporters earlier this week.

The full reveal of the game will take place on Friday, the company said, and pre-orders for both versions of the game opened on Thursday. The game is being made only for PlayStation 5 and XBox Series each, along with other benefits.

Despite the 11-year hiatus from college games, its legacy remains so strong and the role of cover athlete so coveted that even hospital doctors have been following every bit of news.

A lot of people hit me, but I just told them I didn't know if it was real, Hunter said of the leak reaction. I kept everyone on their toes.

Each player who signs up and is selected for the game will receive $600 and a copy of the game (a $70 value). An additional group of male and female college athletes signed separate ambassador agreements to promote the game. Cover athletes also receive more, although the players declined to discuss what they were paid. For all three players, the process of getting on the cover was simple.

They just asked me, and of course I wasn't going to turn it down, Hunter said. That was pretty much the process and I wanted to do everything I had to do for them.

When Joey Harrington became the NCAA Football cover athlete, he was invited to Jamaica for the launch and played Madden with members of N'Sync. Yes really. https://t.co/oAKarBJkwm pic.twitter.com/zL8rMwZibs Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) May 10, 2024

The three players met for the standard version of the photo shoot, which appears to take place at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas. The cover of the Deluxe Edition also features Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and Ohio State chasing Quinshon Judkins from behind.

But it's Edwards, Ewers and Hunter as centers. Edwards won a national championship with Michigan last season and scored two touchdowns in the title game. Ewers led Texas to a Big 12 championship and a College Football Playoff appearance and is expected to be a top quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. Hunter is a two-way star who had 721 receiving yards and three interceptions in his first season at Colorado.

All three have memories of playing the game, despite a decade without a new game. Hunter, an active gamer who livestreams on Twitch, said he continued to play NCAA Football 14 on PC long after the game was discontinued. He would create himself as a two-way player or use the read option with Marcus Mariota and Oregon. Ewers said he created himself and put the player on Texas.

Some other game details are already known. All 134 FBS teams will be included in the game. College Football 25 will be built on the Madden engine, but will not be a reskin of Madden. Dynasty Mode and Road to Glory will once again be the main gameplay modes. A transfer portal is also expected. Schools have submitted thousands of assets to EA Sports over the past three years, including stadium photos, jerseys, crowd cheers and more. College Football Playoff and bowl footage will be used, most individual award trophies except the Heisman Trophy will not be included, many ESPN broadcasters have already recorded their calls, and developers continue to plan for every possible detail and changes in the sport released before the games.

When fall camp arrives, players and fans will not only be excited about the season on the field, they'll also be able to play it out in the video game for the first time in more than a decade.

There will certainly be some games that will certainly be quite intense, Ewers said. That will be the talk of the locker room. But we have to be present and understand what we have to do here. I'm sure in fall camp, in those little breaks we have, people will be playing it all the time.

Cover topics through the years Version Cover 1994 Bill Walsh 1995 Bill Walsh 1996 Unidentified players from Kansas State, Florida State and Michigan, Wisconsin band member Tommy The Trojan 1997 Tommy Frazier 1998 Danny Wurffel 1999 Charles Woodson 2000 Ricky Williams 2001 Shaun Alexander 2002 Chris Weinke 2003 Joey Harrington 2004 Carson Palmer 2005 Larry Fitzgerald 2006 Desmond Howard 2007 Reggie Bush 2008 Jared Zabranksy 2009 Darren McFadden (XBox 360), Matt Ryan (PS3), DeSean Jackson (PS2), Owen Schmitt (PSP), Sparty (Wii) 2010 Michael Crabtree (XBox 360), Brian Johnson (PS3), Brian Orakpo (PS2), Mark Sanchez (PSP) 2011 Tim Tebow 2012 Mark Ingram II 2013 Robert Griffin III and Barry Sanders 2014 Denard Robinson 2025 Quinn Ewers, Travis Hunter, Donovan Edwards (with Jalen Milroe, Carson Beck and Quinshon Judkins)

(Cover image courtesy of EA Sports)