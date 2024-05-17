Ohio State Men's Tennis advances to NCAA semifinals with hard-fought 4-2 win over Columbia





It didn't come easy, but Ohio State men's tennis earned its way to the NCAA semifinals for the third year in a row.

The top-seeded Buckeyes outlasted No. 8 seed Columbia 4-2 in the NCAA quarterfinals to advance to the NCAA semifinals, where Ohio State will play No. 4 seed TCU or No. 5 on Saturday at noon in Stillwater, Okla. seed Kentucky will play. Ohio States' first match in Stillwater was fiercely contested from start to finish, starting with the doubles point. Cannon Kingsley and Jack Anthrop earned a 6-4 win over Alex Kotzen and Henry Ruger to give Ohio State the early doubles advantage, but Columbia's Nicolas Kotzen and Max Westphal evened the score with a 6-4 win over Andrew Lutschaunig and Justin Boulais. With the score tied at 4-4 in their match, OSU's Robert Cash and JJ Tracy won back-to-back games to earn a 6-4 victory over Theo Winegar and Michael Zheng and secure the doubles point for the Buckeyes . The Buckeyes fell into an early hole in singles as Columbia won the first set in four of six singles matches. Zheng earned the first singles point of the day for the Lions as he defeated Boulais 6-3, 6-1 in straight sets. Tracy put the Buckeyes back in front with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Nicolas Kotzen. Westphal evened the score for Columbia with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Anthrop. JJ Tracy was dominant in this tournament, again today 6-3, 6-0 pic.twitter.com/T4QtWa86Ok Ohio State M Tennis (@OhioStateMTEN) May 16, 2024 Kingsley earned a 6-2, 6-4 win over Alex Kotzen to give Ohio State a 3-2 lead. With Ohio States Championship hopes on the line, Cash and AlexanderBernard both won tiebreaks in the second set to force third sets in the two remaining matches. Let's go!!! pic.twitter.com/Xg56ojHSs0 Ohio State M Tennis (@OhioStateMTEN) May 16, 2024 Bernard won his third set against Hugo Hashimoto 6-1, ending the more than three-hour marathon match with the decisive point for the Buckeyes. Bernie does it!! He wins the third set 6-1 and the Buckeyes advance to the semi-finals!! pic.twitter.com/uV1jNKIVyv Ohio State M Tennis (@OhioStateMTEN) May 16, 2024 Ohio State now faces a rematch of one of the semifinals from the past two years. The Buckeyes lost to Kentucky in the 2022 semifinals. They defeated TCU in last year's semifinals before falling to Virginia in the national championship game. Ohio State, which has reached the semifinals eight times since 2009, is seeking its first NCAA championship in program history. RELATED Senior-Heavy, No. 1 ranked Ohio State men's tennis team hungry to win the program's first NCAA title Every NCAA Championship game in Stillwater will be streamed on ESPN+. As the No. 1 seed, Ohio State will play in the first of two semifinals on Saturday; The national championship game will be played on Sunday at 5 p.m.

