Children's book about Vernon's hockey legend featured during speaker series





Chad Soon's The Longest Shot tells the story of Larry Kwong, who broke the color barrier in 1948

A Vernon teacher has captured the remarkable story of hockey pioneer Larry Kwong in a children's book that will be the focus of the first part of a new event series. The Vernon Museum and Archives, in partnership with the Vernon branch of the Okanagan Historical Society (OHS), have announced the launch of their speaker series, Hometown Histories. The first event in the series will take place on May 25 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the museum. The first speaker will be local teacher Chad Soon, whose presentation will focus on the life and legacy of Vernon's Larry Kwong, who broke the color barrier when he became the first player of Asian descent to play in the National Hockey League in 1948. An expert on Kwong and its place in hockey history, Soon offers a unique perspective on the historical significance of the Vernon icon. Participants can expect a compelling exploration of Kwong's experiences, with a particular emphasis on his formative years growing up in Vernon in the 1920s and 1930s. We are honored to welcome Chad Soon as our guest speaker for this special event, said Gwyneth Evans, museum archives manager. His insights into the life of Larry Kwong will undoubtedly deepen our understanding of Vernon's rich cultural heritage. He soon released his co-authored children's book, The longest shot, in February. Copies of the book, which also includes contributions from fellow author George Chiang and illustrator Amy Qi, will be available for cash at the event. Proceeds from book sales will support the Larry Kwong Memorial Hockey 4 Youth program, which expanded to Vernon last year and gives underprivileged children the opportunity to participate in Canada's national pastime, regardless of their place of origin or their family's income . May is Asian Heritage Month, and Soon said Vernon's lecture and book launch fit nicely with this year's theme: preserving the past, embracing the future and strengthening Asian Canadian heritage. The Hometown Histories speaker series represents the first of several jointly organized activities that the museum and OHS Vernon hope to implement in 2024 and beyond. Since its founding in 1925, the OHS has been an advocate for the preservation of local history. Clint Evans, president of the Vernon chapter, expressed his excitement about the partnership between his organization and the museum. This collaboration offers a wonderful opportunity for our organizations to combine efforts and resources. We are pleased to begin our renewed partnership with a presentation by Chad Soon, whose dedication to local history embodies the essence of our mission, said Evans. Tickets for the speaker series event are $10 and must be purchased in advance online at Greatervernonmuseum.square.site. Seating is limited, so people are encouraged to reserve their spot early. For tickets and further information, click here. Do you have a story to tell that you think would be a good fit for the speaker series? Contact Gwyneth Evans at [email protected]. READ MORE: 75 years ago today: Vernon player writes hockey history READ MORE: Underprivileged children score hockey program in Vernon

