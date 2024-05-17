2024 Fantasy Football Rankings Charts – PPR, Non-PPR, Depth Charts





If you're looking for a one-stop shop for updated 2024 fantasy football rankings, depth charts, and cheat sheets throughout the summer, you've come to the right place. Below you will find them for PPR (point per reception) and non-PPR formats, as well as for dynasty leagues. PPR positional cheat sheet One sheet with players broken down by position, including overall rank, salary cap value and bye weeks for leagues that award one point for each catch. We recommend this sheet for those using half-PPR as the rankings are very similar. To download It's never too early to start your fantasy football season The offseason is getting closer and now is the perfect time to start your fantasy season. Create a league and customize the league size, score and rules to play in the league you wants to respond. Create a competition today! PPR top 300 cheat sheet This sheet lists 300 players in order of total draft value, with positional rank, salary cap value, and bye week information for leagues that reward each catch with a point. We recommend this sheet for those using half-PPR as the rankings are very similar. To download Fantasy Football PPR Cheat Sheet for Beginners The Beginners Cheat Sheet has been streamlined to the 160 players you need to know for your 10-team PPR draft, organized by round and a writing area to keep track of your team. Perfect for both novice artists and minimalists. To download PPR top-300 superflex cheat sheet This sheet contains our rankings when drafting a league with the Offensive Player (OP), also known as superflex and available as a custom option in League Manager. The OP position can be filled by any player who qualifies as QB, RB, WR, or TE, which greatly increases the value of quarterbacks in the rankings. To download Non-PPR positional cheat sheet For competitions that use the scoring format and do not award an additional point for each reception. One sheet with players broken down by position, including overall rank, salary cap value and bye weeks. To download Non-PPR top-300 cheat sheet This sheet lists 300 players in order of total draft value, with positional rank, salary cap value, and bye week information. To download Mike Clay's team-by-team projection guide If you want a complete overview of all 32 teams, you've come to the right place. To download NFL team depth chart cheat sheet Fantasy depth charts for each NFL team: top two quarterbacks, three running backs, four wide receivers, two tight ends and a kicker. This is prioritized by fantasy value in PPR leagues rather than role defined on a traditional NFL depth chart, including overall player ranking. To download The dynasty cheat sheet Includes the top 240 players and top 60 rookies to make all your goalie and dynasty league decisions. Includes draft years/rounds and players' ages at the start of the 2022 season. To download Eliminator Challenge Cheat Sheet Provides the expected odds of winning for all 32 teams for each week of the season. Also ranks the winning percentages for each team, indicating the best weeks to pick each team in your Eliminator pool. To download * All cheat sheets are in PDF format. Your device must be equipped with a PDF reader so that you can open and print the cheat sheet.

