Virginia Men's Tennis | Virginia's season ends at the NCAA quarterfinals





CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men's tennis team (25-6) ended its season with a 4-1 loss to Wake Forest (31-6) in the quarterfinals of the 2024 NCAA Men's Tennis Championship on Friday (May 17) at the Michael and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center on the campus of Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Wake Forest won the doubles point and took a 3-0 lead in the match before senior Iaki Montes added a point for the Cavaliers. DK Suresh won the match for the Demon Deacons with a three-set win on court two. The Cavaliers played without their top-ranked singles player, Chris Rodesch, who was cut from the team's lineup due to illness. Wake Forest opened the match with a 6-3 win on No. 1 doubles, but Montes and freshman Dylan Dietrich answered with a 6-3 victory on court two. The Demon Deacons won 7-5 on three to take the point. Wake Forest won five first sets to open singles play. Senior Jeffrey von der Schulenburg won a tiebreaker 8-6 on court three to give the Cavaliers their only first set. Virginia mounted a comeback in the second sets, with Montes, Dietrich and sophomore Mns Dahlberg forcing third sets on courts one, two and five. Wake Forest won court four 6-2, 6-2 to take a 2-0 lead. Graduate James Hopper battled to a 6-6 tie in his second set on court six, but was given a 7-5 lead in the tiebreak when Wake led 3-0. Montes ended his collegiate career with a signature fiery performance. He had dropped his first set against No. 25 Filippo Moroni 6-0, but recovered with a 6-4 win in the second set to force a third. He took the final set 6-3 and gave the Cavaliers a point on the scoreboard. Dietrich had had a break in his third set against Suresh on court two, but Suresh broke back to level the set and then broke again. He held serve to close out a 6–4 win and decide the match. Von der Schulenburg was leading 3-2 on court three when play was stopped. Dahlberg was a break behind, but led 15-40 with a chance to get back on serve at five. FROM HEAD COACH ANDRES PEDROSO Congratulations Wake Forest. Incredible fight. I hope they get a national championship for the ACC. We're rooting for them all the time. What can I say? As always, these guys fought to the bitter end. Every court has fought tooth and nail for the program, for the values ​​we believe in, for the brotherhood. The fourth year, what can I say? They have taken this program to new heights, and they have done it by winning over the entire UVA community and the college tennis community. And they have won the respect of their opponents. I am so proud to have coached these boys for four years. What a legacy. What a story. They will never be forgotten. MATCH NOTES Virginia is ranked No. 3 in the championship but is ranked No. 2 in the latest ITA team rankings

Wake Forest is the sixth seed and is ranked No. 6

Iaki Montes concludes his career with a 12-1 record in singles matches in NCAA team championships and a 12-2 record in doubles

Senior Alex Kiefer had a 14-match win streak in singles. This was his first singles loss since March 1

This was Virginia's first outdoor loss since falling to USC in the NCAA Round of 16 on May 17, 2021.

Virginia has an 81-18 record in NCAA Championship games

Dylan Dietrich and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg's seasons continue as they compete in the NCAA Singles Championship next week. Chris Rodesch and Iaki Montes have both withdrawn from the draw and Montes and James Hopper have dropped out of the doubles draw

Montes finishes his career with a record of 71-23 in singles and 76-26 in doubles

Rodesch finished his career with a record of 89-26 in singles and 78-30 in doubles

Kiefer finishes his career with a 61-26 singles record

