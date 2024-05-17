University of Minnesota Athletics





INDIANAPOLIS The University of Minnesota will be well represented during the first round of the 2024 NCAA Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field West, May 22-25, as 21 members of the women's team and 10 members of the men's team were named on Thursday. The Maroon and Gold will compete in a total of 26 combined events over four days of action from John McDonnell Field on the University of Arkansas campus. The region's top 48 student athletes in individual events and the top 24 relay teams will compete against the men on Wednesday and Friday, while the women will compete on Thursday and Saturday. After winning the 2024 Big Ten Conference team championship last weekend, the Golden Gophers women get right back to work in Fayetteville, Ark. The team enters the competition with five competitors who placed in the top 10 of six different events including Odell Frye (No. 7 – 100m), Zoe Dundon (no. 5 – 3000m spire), Diarra Sow (No. 8 – triple jump), Anthonett Nabwe (No. 9 – shot put, No. 10 – hammer throw), and Shelby Frank (No. 3 – discus throw, No. 4 – hammer throw) The Minnesota men head south with four athletes in the top 10 regional competitors in five events Devin Augustine (No. 2 – 100 m, No. 3 – 200 m), Like Urlacher (No. 6 – pole vault), Karel Godfred (No. 3 – long jump), and Angelos Mantzouranis (No. 3 – hammer throw). Coverage of the entire meeting will be streamed live on ESPN+ with live results via Flash Results. The top 12 competitors from each individual event and the top 12 teams from each relay will advance to the NCAA Outdoor Championships June 5-8. Participants reported by women

Odell Frye – 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay

Victory God – 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay

Janiëlle Jozefs – 400m, 4x400m relay

Jayla Campbell – 400m, 4x400m relay

Brooke Jaworski – 800m, 4x400m relay

Erin Reidy – 1500m

Maya Maunsbach – 100mH

Zaria Black – 100mH, 4x100m relay

Abigail Schaff – 400mH, 4x400m relay

Zoe Dundon – Steeplechase of 3000 meters

Taylor Kreitinger – Steeplechase of 3000 meters

Alliyah McNeil – 4x100m relay, high jump, long jump

Dalayni Etienne – 4x400m relay

Dyandra Gray – 4x400m relay

Lexy Berger – Pole vaulting

Sofia Condon – Pole vaulting

Diarra Sow – Triple jump

Brooke Moore – Triple jump

Anthonett Nabwe – Shot put, discus throw, hammer throw

Shelby Frank – Discus throw, hammer throw

Hadley Streit – Hammer throwing Men declared participants

Devin Augustine – 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay

Ramy Ayoub – 800m

Eli Hoeft – 1500m

Daniel VanAcker – 3000 meter Steeplechase

Karel Godfred – 4x100m relay, long jump

Finn Schirmer – 4x100m relay

Gary Afram – 4x100m relay

Dante White – 4x100m relay

Like Urlacher – Pole vaulting

Angelos Mantzouranis – Hammer throwing For more information about the Gophers, visit GopherSports.com. Stay up to date with the University of Minnesota cross country and track and field team on X.com (Twitter) and Instagram (@GopherCCTF) as well as on Facebook so you don't miss any content during the season.

