Sports
Cricket ground completed in New York to host India's only warm-up match ahead of the T20 World Cup
The newly built cricket stadium in New York will be unveiled for India's only warm-up match ahead of next month's all-time T20 World Cup in the US and the Caribbean.
There has probably not been a more hyped or faster cricket ground construction, with the modular ground on Long Island completed in just four months. The 34,000-seat Nassau County Stadium in Eisenhower Park, 30 miles east of Manhattan, is ready for the showpiece tournament of the year in the biggest cricket event in the US.
Eight of the 16 US matches will be played in New York, with Dallas and Lauderhill, Florida, hosting four matches each. New York's first match is on June 3 between South Africa and Sri Lanka, but two days earlier there will be a friendly between powerhouses India and Bangladesh – on the same day as the opening match of the tournament between the US and Canada in Dallas.
Organizers announced the warm-up schedule on Thursday, with the India-Bangladesh venue not yet officially confirmed but multiple reports have stated that the match has been fixed for New York.
According to screambuzzThe Indian cricket board has insisted that the match be held in New York, where the team will play group matches against Ireland, Pakistan and the US, instead of the original proposal in Florida.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
India's players are currently involved in the Indian Premier League, which ends on May 26, and were reportedly hesitant at the idea of flying back and forth from New York to Florida. The match underlines an increasingly busy calendar, which spans international cricket and domestic tournaments.
It will be India's only warm-up match ahead of the T20 World Cup as pressure mounts on the cricketing powerhouse and an 11-year title drought ends.
As something akin to the rock stars of cricket, like the US in basketball, any outing to India – even test matches – are mega events and can be lucrative for broadcasters who have in the past broadcast similar games to the most populous country in the world. fanfare.
Ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Perth, India played two unofficial warm-up matches against the state team Western Australia, which was sold out.
There was no official broadcast of the matches, which led to the rather funny sight of a few opportunistic Indian reporters on the terraces streaming and commentating on their phones. One of the broadcasts attracted more than 40,000 live listeners, underscoring India's enormous influence on the sport.
Organizers said the warm-up matches will be 20 overs per side but will not have official international T20 status as teams will be allowed to field all members of their 15-player squad.
In a departure from the previous rights cycle, teams had the option to play a maximum of two warm-up matches, with Pakistan and England deciding not to participate in a T20I series in Britain from next week.
As I reported last month, the New York stadium will cost around $30 million, with tournament officials confident of a return on investment due to high demand for tickets and hospitality packages.
The June 9 India-Pakistan blockbuster between the sport's biggest rivals has predictably been the tournament's hottest ticket, having been allocated more than 200 times in the public vote.
Tickets cost between $175 and $400, but resale tickets on StubHub currently start at more than $1,600.
