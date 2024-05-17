South Carolina Stingrays | JARED NACHTINGAAL APPOINTED STING ROGEN HEAD COACH

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that Jared Nightingale has been hired as the team's new Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations. Nightingale becomes the 12th Head Coach in franchise history.

“I would like to thank Mark Bernard of the Rockford IceHogs and Chicago Blackhawks for giving us the opportunity to speak with Jared. Jared's extensive resume as a player in the AHL and in the ECHL, coupled with the past three seasons as an assistant coach at Rockford working with their top NHL prospects made him a very intriguing candidate for this job,” said Stingrays President. Rob Concannon. “After spending a few days with him here in Charleston and getting to know each other, it became clear to me that he was an excellent fit as our new Head Coach. Jared is a natural leader with a high hockey IQ who understands the details of the game that makes teams successful. He will do a great job recruiting and connecting with our players. I remember Jared from when he played in Charlotte and Toledo. He was always tough to play against We will see those same characteristics reflected in our team next season.”

Nightingale, 41, played professional hockey for 13 seasons and coached for six years, including the last three seasons as an assistant coach for the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Nightingale oversaw Rockford's defense and penalty kill, helping the IceHogs to a 111-84-14-7 record and three straight appearances in the Calder Cup Playoffs. During Nightingale's tenure as an assistant coach at Rockford, five defensemen made their NHL debuts with the Chicago Blackhawks after spending time with the IceHogs.

“We believe we have found a seasoned leader in Jared who is willing to do whatever it takes to return the Stingrays to a perennial playoff contender,” said Stingrays principal owner. Todd Halloran. “We are very pleased that he has decided to join us as we renew our quest to win another Kelly Cup championship.”

Nightingale began his coaching career as an assistant coach with the Omaha Lancers of the USHL in 2017-2018. The following season he became an assistant coach with the US National Team Development Program, where he coached the best American-born U17 players. From 2019-2020, Nightingale served as Associate Coach of the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League, helping the team to a 41-16-5 record before COVID canceled the remainder of the OHL season. He began the 2021-2022 season with OHL's Flint Firebirds as an assistant coach before joining the Rockford IceHogs staff in November 2021.

“I am very grateful, excited and humbled for this opportunity to become the next Head Coach of the South Carolina Stingrays,” said Nightingale. “I have always aspired to become a Head Coach and have enjoyed learning and growing at the junior level and in the American Hockey League. The ECHL is a league that has been the springboard for my career, and I am very familiar with the history of the Stingrays and I would like to thank Todd Halloran and Rob Concannon for giving me this opportunity, and I look forward to getting started.”

Before beginning his coaching career, the 6-3 205 lb defenseman skated in 472 American Hockey League games and suited up in 202 ECHL games, totaling 102 points (23 goals, 79 assists) and 1,534 penalty minutes .

During his playing career, the Jackson, Michigan native held a leadership role as captain of the AHL's Rockford IceHogs during the 2013-2014 season and again with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye from 2014-2017. Nightingale was part of the 2014-15 Toledo Walleye team that faced the Stingrays in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Nightingale played four seasons of college hockey for Michigan State University, where he scored 22 points (2 goals, 20 assists) in 156 NCAA games from 2002-2006, and played two seasons alongside his brother Adam. Adam is currently the men's hockey head coach at Michigan State, while Nightingale's other brother, Jason, has spent the past eleven seasons with the Buffalo Sabers organization as an analyst and scout.