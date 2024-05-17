No. 21/RV Softball opens its 13th NCAA appearance Friday afternoon with No. RV/24 Oregon





NORMAN, OK. The third-seeded Boston University softball team is making its 13th NCAA tournament appearance and will open the Norman Regional on Friday against second-seeded Oregon, with three-time defending champion and top-seeded Oklahoma hosting. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The Patriot League Champion Terriers are ranked in three of four national polls and are ranked No. 21 by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA). The Ducks, a top Pac-12 bidder, are ranked No. 22 in the USA Softball/ESPN.com poll, in which BU receives just the 27th most votes. The Big 12 champion Sooners are the No. 2 national seed and will face Horizon League champion Cleveland State at 8 p.m. ET. TERRIER facts BU is 8-24 all-time in the NCAA tournament and will attempt to reach the regional finals for the third time after accomplishing the feat in both 1996 and 2009. Last year the Terriers went 1-2 in the Athens (Ga.) Regional with an 8-0 (6) win over MEAC champion NC Central and a pair of losses to No. 24/23 Virginia Tech.

The Terriers are 0-2 against ranked opponents this season, dropping 4-2 decisions to then-No. 6 Duke, 4-2, and to No. 23/22 South Carolina, 3-0 (8). BU last defeated a ranked team in 2023 with a 2-0 decision against No. 12/16 Baylor and will try to defeat a ranked opponent in the NCAAs for the first time since dispatching No. 21 UMass (10-4) in 2010 .

BU ranks in the top 50 nationally in 12 categories, including No. 1 in shutouts (28), win-loss percentage (.921) and ERA (1.26), while ranking third in fielding percentage (.981) and 14th in batting average at .325.

Senior Kayla Roncin senior Lauren Keleher and graduate student Caitlin Coker all are in the top 10 for hits this year and have all won at least one PL Player of the Year award.

senior and graduate student all are in the top 10 for hits this year and have all won at least one PL Player of the Year award. Keleher leads BU at .407 with eight home runs, 17 doubles, 41 RBIs and 52 runs scored as a graduate student Caitlin Coker (.406) has seven home runs, 14 doubles and 36 RBIs. Roncin (.384) leads BU with 44 RBIs.

(.406) has seven home runs, 14 doubles and 36 RBIs. Roncin (.384) leads BU with 44 RBIs. Sophomore Brooke Deppiesse (.373) has hit a team-high .486 over the past 27 games and currently leads BU with six triples.

(.373) has hit a team-high .486 over the past 27 games and currently leads BU with six triples. PL Tournament MVP and Pitcher of the Year Kasey Ricard (27-3, 1.20 ERA) leads the NCAA with 261 strikeouts in 204.2 innings. Graduate students Allison Boaz (17-1, 1.41 ERA) and Lizzy Avery (8-0, 1.09 ERA) combined for 152 strikeouts in 185.2 innings.

(27-3, 1.20 ERA) leads the NCAA with 261 strikeouts in 204.2 innings. Graduate students (17-1, 1.41 ERA) and (8-0, 1.09 ERA) combined for 152 strikeouts in 185.2 innings. BU holds opponents to a .168 batting average with an 85-28 edge in doubles and a 20-3 edge in triples, while also finishing ahead in stolen bases, 51-13. SCOUTING THE OPPONENTS #RV/24 Oregon (28-19, 13-10 Pac-12) The Ducks will look to reach their second consecutive Super Regional after finishing 3-0 at No. 13 in Arkansas' Fayetteville Regional last season. Oregon defeated Notre Dame, 5-4, then dispatched the Razorbacks, 10-4, 14-4, before falling to No. 9 Oklahoma State, 8-1, 9-0.

Oregon is 1-0 against the Patriot League this season with a 12-1(5) against Army West Point. The Ducks posted notable wins against then-No. 9 Washington (2x), No. 6 Stanford and No. 21 Arizona.

2024 All-Pac-12 First Team outfielder Kai Luschar leads Oregon at .423 with 27 stolen bases, while fellow First Team member Ariel Crlson (.366) owns 15 home runs with 52 RBIs. Third-team honoree Alyssa Daniell (.308) has also delivered double-digit home runs (10) with 38 RBIs.

In the circle, the Ducks have four pitchers with at least three wins. All-Pac-12 Second Team member Elise Sokolsky (8-3, 2.41 ERA) has posted 63 strikeouts in 72.2 innings. Morgan Scott (9-8, 3.45 ERA) has pitched the most innings at 101.1 while collecting five saves.

Oregon is hitting .308 and holding opponents to .267 with a 72-47 edge in doubles and an 86-23 edge in stolen bases.

For the first time in program history, teams meet. #2/2 Oklahoma (49-6, 22-5 Big 12) The Sooners dropped a total of eight games over the past three seasons en route to three league titles, highlighted by a 61-1 mark in 2023.

Oklahoma has dropped two games to unranked opponents, including BYU and fellow NCAA Regional host Louisiana-Lafayette. The Sooners posted a 3-0 win against then No. 9 Duke and went on to win the Big 12 title by a combined score of 28-4 against No. 1 Texas, BYU and Kansas.

The Sooners have four batters batting over .400, while 2023 First Team All-American Kinzie Hansen (.421) has totaled eight home runs and 33 RBIs. 2023 First Team All-American Alyssa Brito (.416) owns 16 home runs and 55 RBIs, while three-time First Team All-American Tiare Jennings (.368) has 19 home runs with 57 RBIs.

In the circle, four pitchers each have at least five wins. 2023 NFCA Second Team All-American Kelly Maxwell (18-2, 1.96 ERA) has posted 119 strikeouts in 114.1 innings of work. Kierston Deal (12-1, 1.62 ERA) and Nicole May (12-2, 2.58 ERA) combined for 139 strikeouts in 139.2 innings.

Overall, Oklahoma is hitting .367 and holding opponents to .188 with a 100-35 edge in home runs and a 92-32 edge in doubles.

The Sooners are 4-2-0 all-time in the series after splitting the two meetings in 2018. BU posted a 4-3 win at New Mexico, but then fell 9-0 in the NCAA opener. Cleveland State (22-24, 15-10 Horizon) The Vikings went 4-1 at the Horizon League tournament, winning the final game against Northern Kentucky (6-1) for the automatic berth. CSU dropped three games to UConn in Hawaii in March (4-2, 6-0, 8-3) and posted notable non-conference wins against Saint Joseph's (8-4) and Iona (3-1).

Emma Gilkerson (.353 avg.) leads the Vikings with six home runs and 20 RBIs, while Brooke Albaugh (.349) owns three home runs and 27 RBIs. Melissa Holzopfel (.326) leads CSU with 31 RBIs.

In the circle, Holzopfel (19-9, 1.77 ERA) has claimed 195 strikeouts in 193.1 innings, while Torrie Jenkins (3-9, 6.00 ERA) owns 38 strikeouts in 77.0 innings of work.

Overall, CSU is hitting .276 and holding opponents to .277 with a 61-58 doubles advantage.

The series is tied, 1-1, after the teams split a pair of meetings in 2014 in Clearwater, Florida. BU overcame a 5-3 loss with a 9-1(5) victory. NEXT ONE The Norman Regional winner will face the Tallahassee Regional winner on May 23-26.

No. 15 national seed Florida State hosts UCF, Auburn and Chattanooga.

