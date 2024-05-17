WSA Sports Industry Awards 2023 Winner Feature: Cricket Wales & Glamorgan Cricket EDI Plan for cricket in Wales

In March 2022, Cricket Wales and Glamorgan Cricket launched a first-ever integrated EDI plan for the sport in Wales. Just over a year later, the initiative was named Best Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Initiative at the Welsh Sports Association (WSA) Sports Industry Awards 2023.

In the year leading up to the opening event last June, ethnic minority membership had increased by 13% among seniors and 11% among juniors, while female participation in the two years before had increased by 55% among girls and 42% among women increased.

It is no surprise that EDI plays such a prominent role in the organisation's ambitions and activities.

Speaking to the WSA, interim CEO of Cricket Wales Mark Frost explained why this is so important.

What's important to us is that we really didn't do anything for it, he told us. This is an authentic approach to all our employees.

Cricket is a unique sport where you get involved with a club and you come into contact with such a wide range of people, for example coaching a group of five year olds in one moment or paying with older veterans in their seventies, men and women and a range of different cultural backgrounds.

You just meet people you wouldn't normally meet, and that's one of the real positives of sport.

A slew of initiatives initiated by the EDI Plan are a testament to their commitment to promoting equality in cricket.

Delivery initiatives such as the Ramadan Midnight Tapeball League, Ramadan Iftar for women, Chance to Shine Street Hubs, Wicketz community hubs, Disability Cricket, LGBTQ+ workshops for clubs, inclusive stadium accommodation needs and supporting women-friendly facilities and menstrual hygiene needs in club cricket show why the broad participation is so strong has increased.

And as such, Cricket Wales and Glamorgan Cricket were awarded the Best Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Initiative at last year's WSA Sports Industry Awards.

Everyone often says that I am absolutely delighted in this situation, but we absolutely were, said Mark.

That evening was the WSA's first ever awards ceremony, so it was great to be cheered on by your peers and receive industry recognition on such an occasion.

But secondly, it was particularly gratifying to receive that award in such a challenging year for cricket as a whole (with the June 2023 ICEC report), and that was reflected in September when Glamorgan won the EDI Award at the ECB Business of Cricket Awards a few months later too!

The plaque awarded to them had stood proudly on the foyer wall of Sophia Gardens, but as he piled up the prizes, Mark assured the WSA that a trophy cabinet would be built in the near future.

And it won't be a bad idea as EDI continues to be at the forefront of the future of Welsh cricket.

We've had an EDI action plan for over a decade that has evolved over that time, but more importantly, in recent years we've had significant direction to make that even more prominent in what we do, Mark explained.

One of these was the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket Report (ICEC), which challenged the whole sexism, racism and elitism game, and which has greatly shaped our approach in terms of urgency and sharpening our work.

It was mainly about making things fairer in developing talented cricketers, removing issues like costs, but also accelerating efforts to put the women's and girls' game on a similar platform, both in terms of participation and talent trajectory.

This has been a particular area of ​​success for Cricket Wales since receiving the WSA Sports Industry Award, with around a third of clubs in Wales having a girls' section and the other half having a women's section. Since 2018, these figures have increased by 174% and 600% respectively.

We are getting to a point where most cricket clubs will have some sort of female offering, Mark confirmed.

Together with the ECB, Cricket Wales is also reforming its strategy.

EDI will become even more prominent and embedded in the new 2025 Strategy. In terms of high priorities and the themes of the future of the game, EDI will be absolutely central.

Both Glamorgan Cricket and Cricket Wales have an EDI sub-committee, which is formally part of both governance structures, and provides a lot of responsibility.

And the pioneering work at grassroots level continues to have a major impact on participation across Wales, with new initiatives being rolled out to further raise the profile of EDI in sport.

Over the past two months we have launched an education program with all cricket clubs, regardless of whether they are currently diverse in their local communities or not, for example clubs that do not have female sections or are in communities that are not as ethnically diverse. We started this commitment to ensure our clubs know what discrimination means, what to do if you encounter it and, most importantly, how to make your club a welcoming environment for everyone to enjoy.

Find a detailed report on the progress of Cricket Wales EDI here.

