Alabama Football's transfer portal moves are being broken
Losing players to the transfer portal is the norm in today's era of college athletics, but coaching changes could cause these losses to increase dramatically as players look for a new beginning.
For Alabama, the retirement of legendary head coach Nick Saban opened the floodgates, as player after player opted out of new head coach Kalen DeBoer's tenure. Between the winter and spring portal windows, Alabama had a total of 39 scholarship and walk-on players transfer from the program. But despite these losses, DeBoer and his newly hired staff have secured fourteen transfers to supplement the second-ranked recruiting class in the country as a new crop of talent comes to Tuscaloosa.
To recap all the moves, below is a position-by-position breakdown showing what Alabama has lost and gained at each position through the transfer portal ahead of the 2024 football season.
In Austin Mack (Washington)
From Julian Sayin, Eli Holstein and Tyler Buchner
The movement in the quarterback room was expected. Holstein and Buchner were both backups, and with Ty Simpson deciding not to enter the portal himself, there wasn't much room for them on the depth chart.
Perhaps the biggest surprise was the loss of five-star early draft pick Julian Sayin, who was viewed as the future at signal-caller in Tuscaloosa. To replace him, DeBoer brought along Austin Mack from Washington, a 6-foot-4 freshman who has the build of an NFL quarterback. He probably won't see the field until 2024, but he could be DeBoer's quarterback of the future.
In None
With Roydell Williams and Darien Clayborne
The only major loss from the running back room was Roydell Williams, who saw almost as many goals as starter Jase McClellan last season. However, his departure means the keys of the backfield will be turned over to young duo Jam Miller and Justice Haynes, two former high school standouts who have the potential to become one of the best backfield duos in all of college football.
In Germie Bernard (Washington)
From Isaiah Bond, Malik Benson, JaCorey Brooks, Shazz Preston, Thaiu Jones-Bell, Sawyer Deerman, Hayden Neighbors, Andre Craig
The pass-catching room took a few hits, most notably starters Isaiah Bond and Malik Benson heading to different schools. Bernard is expected to be an immediate contributor as he has known DeBoer's offense since his two years in Washington. Alabama still has a deep room with talented wide receivers, the question will be who separates from the pack and collects the majority of the snaps.
In Josh Cuevas (Washington)
With Amari Niblack and Miles Kitselman
The loss of Amari Niblack as a pass-catching tight end is unfortunate for DeBoer's offense, especially considering his sky-high potential, but as mentioned in the wide receiver section, there is no shortage of talent within this team's perimeter.
Cuevas, another Washington transfer, caught four passes for a touchdown for the Huskies last season and will provide meaningful depth behind returning starter CJ Dippre.
Kadyn Proctor (Iowa), Parker Brailsford (Washington), Geno VanDeMark (Michigan State), Naquil Bertrand (Texas A&M)
Starring Kadyn Proctor, Seth McLaughlin, TJ Ferguson and James Brockermeyer
Yes, you read that first name exactly on both lines. Kadyn Proctor transferred to Iowa during the winter transfer portal and decided to move back to the Crimson Tide after spending the spring in the Midwest. He will likely keep his starting left tackle spot, as he is the third returning starter along the offensive line.
Brailsford was Washington's center last year, an offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award. He is expected to take the starting center spot with the departures of McLaughlin, Ferguson and Brockermeyer, all of whom have played center at one time or another.
Geno VanDeMark and Naquil Bertrand will both likely be depth players this season, but will have a chance to start in the future as they both have at least two years of eligibility remaining.
In LT Overton (Texas A&M)
Starring Isaiah Hastings, Khurtiss Perry, Monkell Goodwine and Anquin Barnes
The defensive line brings in a lot of talent to bolster the front seven, as the only losses are players who had not played meaningful snaps in their Crimson Tide careers. The addition of LT Overton is a welcome addition as he is a former five-star recruit and is still on the young side with two years of eligibility remaining.
In None
With Shawn Murphy, Kendrick Blackshire and Ian Jackson
No additions at the linebacker spot, again just a few departures of players who had yet to find their way onto the field over multiple seasons in Tuscaloosa. Depth is somewhat of a question mark, but Deontae Lawson and Jihaad Campbell are poised to become one of the best linebacker duos in the SEC, and perhaps the country.
Domani Jackson (USC), King Mack (Penn State), Keon Sabb (Michigan), Kameron Howard (Charlotte), DaShawn Jones (Wake Forest)
From Caleb Downs, Antonio Kite, Dezz Ricks, Trey Amos, Jameer Grimsley, Earl Little II, Kristian Story, Jake Pope, Peyton Woodyard, Tony Mitchell
The greatest amount of movement occurred in the secondary area. Ten different defensive backs were transferred, including surefire starters Caleb Downs and Trey Amos, as well as other players who had a chance to compete for starting spots.
In the portal, Alabama brought in former five-star Domani Jackson from USC, who will likely man one of the starting corner spots. The other has a good chance to go to Wake Forest transfer DaShawn Jones. Apart from returning captain Malachi Moore, seemingly every other position at the back is up for grabs.
Michigan transfer safety Keon Sabb is expected to make an immediate impact, while the additions of Penn State safety King Mack and Charlotte safety Kameron Howard provide excellent depth.
The loss of Downs may be the biggest loss of the entire offseason as he will be one of the best players in all of college football, but DeBoer and his staff have done a good job of filling holes in the secondary. ensuring a deep pool of talent from which to build.
In Graham Nicholson (Miami, Ohio)
With Uptan Bellenfant, Reed Harradine and Brock OQuinn
No significant losses for the portal on the special teams side, but one important addition. After losing college football's all-time leading scorer Will Reichard to the NFL Draft, Alabama drafted Miami (OH) kicker Graham Nicholson. Nicholson won the Lou Groza Award for the best kicker in college football last season, so there shouldn't be a decline in kicking for the Crimson Tide this season.
