It's all love for Kiski Area High School's new tennis courts





After years of dealing with a web of cracks and blurred lines, Kiski Area High School tennis players have a home court they can be proud of. The Kiski Area School District unveiled five restored tennis courts May 8 with a U.S. Open-style blue and green color palette. The courts are open to the public. “There were cracks everywhere,” said Kody Cessna, a junior from Kiski Area. “They're probably the best in the courts section now.” Milling, paving and painting will cost about $280,000, according to Superintendent Jason Lohr. The district rebid the project in August after experiencing a major shock during an earlier bidding round. Athletics director John Peterman said it has been at least 15 years since the courts had new asphalt. Peterman, who is retiring in June, has also overseen the completion of a new fitness center and football stadium since joining the district in 2017. Bad weather prevented the teams from painting the courts before the end of the boys' and girls' tennis seasons, but the players were able to break the mold on May 8 with a pair of friendly matches. Graduating senior and boys captain Cole Graf cut a small ribbon tied over the main entrance. After a ceremonial first goal, the teams played “king of the court,” a popular glove-style tennis game, and ate pizza. Trent Goerk, a veteran tennis coach from the Kiski Area, said he “couldn't be happier” with how the courts looked. He credited Peterman and the parents of tennis players as advocates for the project, which launched in September. “Now we have some of the nicest tennis courts in the WPIALs,” Goerk said. Upgrading the courts required some sacrifice, especially on the part of the seniors. Nearly all of Kiski Area's tennis matches were away this year. Burrell High School lent its tennis courts for senior day. Cessna said the new courts certainly won't hurt if the team has its eye on a playoff berth. “We lost a lot of seniors last year, so it was more of a rebuilding year,” Cessna said. “Next year will certainly be the start of the play-offs.”

Jack Troy is a TribLive reporter. A native of Pittsburgh, he joined the Trib in January 2024. He can be reached at [email protected].

