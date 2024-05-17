Former Penguins player hosts charity hockey game to raise awareness of mental illness





NEVILLE ISLAND, Pa. (KDKA) – A former Pittsburgh Penguins player is using his star power to shed light on the mental health issues facing our veterans and first responders. Ryan Malone and the Malone Family Foundation brought teams together for a game to raise awareness and money. The veteran's network at KDKA's parent company, Paramount, sponsored the game. Many people learn hockey in this area, but for veterans and first responders it can be therapeutic. Ryan Malone knows about sacrifice. He had several hits as a Pittsburgh Penguin, but his grandfather, now 91 years old, is a Korean War veteran. He risked his life for his country. “I have to play a game for a living because of the men and women who sacrifice for our freedom,” Malone said. Thursday night is the time when a game can be more than just a game. While there were celebrities and perhaps some childhood heroes on the ice, there were also real heroes. Veterans and first responders stood side by side with former athletes to raise money for mental health services with the Malone Family Foundation. “It can be really healing, especially for the veteran and first responder communities,” said MTV's Jay Osterman. Osterman helped put the event together. For veterans, this can be a way to open up in a safe environment with people they trust. Brothers and sisters who have been in their shoes for miles and understand the challenges they face. There are several teams in the area for veterans. Franko Alexander plays with the Johnstown Generals and has toured the Middle East twice. “It's hard to find people who connect with you in the regular civilian world, so that was huge,” Alexander said. While Malone may have fought several “battles” as a penguin, he knows his name and organization can help people help those who serve. “My end game is to really get the NHL, NHL alumni, involved. To me, that's a no-brainer,” said Malone. You can find out more about this initiative via click here. Disclosure: MTV and KDKA-TV are owned by Paramount Global. More from CBS News Chris Hofman Chris is an award-winning reporter who joined KDKA in May 2019. He loves telling your hometown stories!

