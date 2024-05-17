India's Akash Pal-Poymantee Baisya wins the mixed doubles title





Indian table tennis players Akash Pal and Poymantee Baisya won the mixed doubles title WTT Feeder Cappadocia 2024 in Nevsehir, Turkiye on Friday. The Indian duo defeated their more experienced compatriots Anirban Ghosh and Swastika Ghosh in the final with a narrow 3-2 (12-10, 3-11, 8-11, 11-8, 12-10) score. Earlier in the semi-finals, Pal and Baisya defeated the Ukrainians Andrii Grebeniuk and Dymytrenko 3-0 (11-8, 11-4, 11-6). This was the second WTT title for Pal and Baisya. The Indian table tennis The pair had stunned their compatriots Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra when they won the mixed doubles crown in Beirut in March. In other Indian results, world No. 338 Krittwika Roy's massive killing spree ended in the semi-finals after a 3-0 (11-2, 11-6, 11-4) loss to Japan's World No. 85 Satsuki Odo . Roy had defeated 55th seed LI Yu-Jhun of Chinese Taipei in the round of 16. Manika Batra, who was selected in the Indian table tennis team for the Paris Olympics, lost to Japan's Hitomi Sato 3-1 (11-5, 11-4, 11-5, 13-11) in the quarterfinals. In the women's doubles, Poymantee Baisya and Krittwika Roy lost 3-0 (11-1, 11-3, 11-8) in the final against Honoka Hashimoto and Hitomi Sato from Japan. In the semi-finals, Pal and Baisya defeated Germany's Franziska Schreiner and India's Yashaswini Ghorpade 3-0 (11-7, 11-1, 14-12). In men's singles, national champion Harmeet Desai lost 3-1 (11-8, 7-11, 11-6, 11-8) to Yuta Tanaka in the round of 16. Harmeet Desai will represent India at the Paris Olympics in the eighth finals. men's singles and team events.

