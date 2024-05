Bucknell University

RESULTS CHERRY HILL, NJ Bucknell's rowing team saw all three boats qualify for the grand finals, but the Bison fell slightly behind in the medal bracket and finished in fifth place out of nine teams at the 2024 Patriot League Championships, held Friday at Cooper River disputed. More. Bucknell's highest finish came in the Varsity Four, where he was coxswain Katie Lash and the crew shaved 20 seconds off their preliminary time in the grand final. The Bison finished in fourth place in a time of 8:05.569, behind Boston University (7:45.819), Navy and MIT. Bucknell finished 13 seconds behind the Engineers for the bronze medals. Alina Kelly caressed the Bison 1V4+, and she was joined by It's Glenn , Hayden Groves And Victoria Miller-Tuchon . Bucknell's Varsity Eight finished the day with a fifth-place finish in a time of 7:03.921, which was nine seconds faster than their morning heat. Boston University (6:42.028), Navy and MIT finished in the medal positions. The Bison placed sixth in the second Varsity Eight Grand Final in a time of 7:32.628. Boston University, MIT and Georgetown went 1-2-3 with Navy in fourth. Boston University won all three races and finished with the maximum 54 points to claim its third Patriot League title. Navy and MIT were next with 44 points, with Navy taking second place based on a higher finish in the Varsity Eight race. Georgetown was fourth with 36 points, followed by Bucknell (29), Holy Cross (27), Colgate (16), Lehigh (11) and Loyola (9). FINAL STANDING Boston U. – 54 Navy – 44 MET – 44 Georgetown-36 Bucknell-29 Holy Cross – 27 Colgate-16 Lehigh-11 Loyola-9 BUCKNELL LINEUPS Varsity Eight Cox:Juliette Gaggini Heart attack:Abby Gerst 7:Logan Moore 6:And Gatesman 5:Maeve O'Keefe 4:Cecilia dial 3:Hannah Ruohoniemi 2:Amanda Pennett Bow:Colby Bernhard 2nd Varsity Eight Cox:Hattie Hopper Heart attack:Haley Beardsley 7:Campbell Coonley 6:Annabelle Kaeli 5:Iris Chase 4:Anna Zonne 3:Morgan Glasses 2:Dehlia Rotchford Bow:Clara Eikeboom Varsity Four Heart attack: Alina Kelly 3: It's Glenn 2: Hayden Groves Bow: Victoria Miller-Tuchon Cox: Katie Lash Alternatives

