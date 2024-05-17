Sports
WATCH: EA Sports College Football 25 Trailer Reveals Gameplay Experience as the Video Game Returns
EA Sports has released the highly anticipated gameplay trailer for the July 19 release of College Football 25, which returns after an 11-year hiatus.
Fans on social media have taken note of the great graphical improvements over what we saw in 2013.
A day earlier, EA Sports announced the cover featuring Donovan Edwards of Michigan, Travis Hunter of Colorado and Quinn Ewers of Texas. The company also announced prices for three separate editions. Key to EA's announcement is the fact that three separate editions will be available for fans to pre-order or wait to purchase until the date it officially hits stores: Standard, Deluxe, and MVP. Each comes with its own unique set of content, and each is more expensive than the last.
Players signed up for “College Football 25” will receive $600 NIL checks, while several high-profile athletes have signed more lucrative deals, including branding and trailer appearances for the title ahead of the game's release in summer 2024.
In February, EA Sports confirmed that the revival of the college football video game series, which has been on hold since 2013, will be released this summer. The company released a hype trailer and released renders of some in-game assets, including player models, mascots and stadiums.
Real player jerseys
For the first time in a college sports video game, jerseys belonging to real players took center stage in Friday's reveal trailer. Every athlete featured in the game was merely an avatar of their real-life flesh-and-blood counterpart, as the NIL efforts EA Sports put into its game are finally paying off.
It's similar to Madden, which has had a relationship with the NFL Player's Association throughout its existence and has therefore been able to license player likenesses. According to EA Sports, more than 10,000 college football players have signed up for the NIL initiative, so most rosters should be accurately represented when the game releases in July.
Some notable moments include a shot in which Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams sacks Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. Cover athletes Quinn Ewers (Texas), Travis Hunter (Colorado) and Donovan Edwards (Michigan) have a strong presence in the trailer.
Traditions are key
It's clear that EA Sports is trying to create the most authentic experience possible. Earlier in the development cycle, it asked programs across the country to submit assets, from crowd sounds to uniforms, that would be incorporated into the game to improve the presentation.
If the trailer is any indication, EA Sports is leaning hard into the more esoteric aspects of college football. Pre-game rituals, live mascots and rivalry trophies were interspersed throughout the trailer. Here are some of the little nods that caught our eye:
- Clemson's Howard's Rock
- Notre Dame's “Play Like a Champion Today” sign
- LSU's WinBar
- Viaducts before the match
- The “Steamboat” statue from Wyoming
- Texas A&M's 12th man towel
- Texas' live mascot, Bevo
- Wake Forest's mascot, the Demon Deacon, rides a motorcycle
- USC Trojan sticks a sword in the ground in midfield
- Whiteout from Penn State
- Kinnick Wave from Iowa
- Alabama's turnover belt
- Gator Chomp from Florida
- The Oregon Duck rides a motorcycle
- Pittsburgh's turnover basketball hoop
- The Illibuck Trophy (awarded to the winner between Illinois and Ohio State)
- Paul Bunyan's Ax (awarded to the winner between Wisconsin and Minnesota)
Group of Five gets its time in the sun (and snow)
After all, College Football 25 will include all 134 FBS programs. The trailer even opens with a shot of Boise State's iconic blue field, housed at Albertsons Stadium. Wyoming plays a major role as the video progresses.
There is a brief shot of the Cowboys taking the field for a game in the snow, suggesting that College Football 25 will have dynamic weather based on a college's location. In a similar vein, there is a short clip of Washington taking the field in the rain.
Later, when the video cuts to some gameplay footage, Wyoming kicks the ball off to Appalachian State in a non-conference road game. Army also gets to demonstrate its three-pronged attack against what looks like East Carolina.
New conference alignments on display
The latest wave of conference realignments, which have seen several schools find new homes, won't take effect until July 1. Perfect, then, that College Football 25 is coming out 18 days later, as the reveal gave us our first look at some of these schools in their new homes.
The SEC patch is visible on the jerseys of both Texas and Oklahoma. The same goes for Colorado and Utah — who play each other — and the Big 12. Florida State running back Roydell Williams carries the ball against California in a game that now has ACC implications.
Even Army, after nearly two decades of independence, participates in the American Athletic Conference – which is why the digital version would play East Carolina.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/watch-ea-sports-college-football-25-trailer-reveals-gameplay-experience-as-video-game-returns/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump's 'mafia' code confirmed by secret recording (lawyer)
- North Sumatra PKK TP Receives National Level Award HKG PKK
- BBC ignores Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk as fans face UK radio blackout.
- Actor Gurucharan Singh, missing for weeks, returns home: 'Left the world…'
- WATCH: EA Sports College Football 25 Trailer Reveals Gameplay Experience as the Video Game Returns
- Pharrell Williams to present his Louis Vuitton collection during Paris Men's Fashion Week
- Sam Altman on the difference between OpenAI and Google: Who are the competitors?
- Water conflicts cause conflicts around the world, warns Turkish President Erdogan
- Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai says the secret to the Google interview lies in this 2009 Bollywood blockbuster!
- Funds Forum showcases Guernsey's supportive innovation and technology environment
- Construction begins at Warner Center to build temporary practice facility for Rams – San Gabriel Valley Tribune
- Cricket World Cup comes to the suburbs of NYC – NBC New York