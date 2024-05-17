WATCH: EA Sports College Football 25 Trailer Reveals Gameplay Experience as the Video Game Returns

EA Sports has released the highly anticipated gameplay trailer for the July 19 release of College Football 25, which returns after an 11-year hiatus.

Fans on social media have taken note of the great graphical improvements over what we saw in 2013.

A day earlier, EA Sports announced the cover featuring Donovan Edwards of Michigan, Travis Hunter of Colorado and Quinn Ewers of Texas. The company also announced prices for three separate editions. Key to EA's announcement is the fact that three separate editions will be available for fans to pre-order or wait to purchase until the date it officially hits stores: Standard, Deluxe, and MVP. Each comes with its own unique set of content, and each is more expensive than the last.

Players signed up for “College Football 25” will receive $600 NIL checks, while several high-profile athletes have signed more lucrative deals, including branding and trailer appearances for the title ahead of the game's release in summer 2024.

In February, EA Sports confirmed that the revival of the college football video game series, which has been on hold since 2013, will be released this summer. The company released a hype trailer and released renders of some in-game assets, including player models, mascots and stadiums.

Real player jerseys

EA Sports



For the first time in a college sports video game, jerseys belonging to real players took center stage in Friday's reveal trailer. Every athlete featured in the game was merely an avatar of their real-life flesh-and-blood counterpart, as the NIL efforts EA Sports put into its game are finally paying off.

It's similar to Madden, which has had a relationship with the NFL Player's Association throughout its existence and has therefore been able to license player likenesses. According to EA Sports, more than 10,000 college football players have signed up for the NIL initiative, so most rosters should be accurately represented when the game releases in July.

Some notable moments include a shot in which Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams sacks Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. Cover athletes Quinn Ewers (Texas), Travis Hunter (Colorado) and Donovan Edwards (Michigan) have a strong presence in the trailer.

Traditions are key

EA Sports



It's clear that EA Sports is trying to create the most authentic experience possible. Earlier in the development cycle, it asked programs across the country to submit assets, from crowd sounds to uniforms, that would be incorporated into the game to improve the presentation.

If the trailer is any indication, EA Sports is leaning hard into the more esoteric aspects of college football. Pre-game rituals, live mascots and rivalry trophies were interspersed throughout the trailer. Here are some of the little nods that caught our eye:

Clemson's Howard's Rock

Notre Dame's “Play Like a Champion Today” sign

LSU's WinBar

Viaducts before the match

The “Steamboat” statue from Wyoming

Texas A&M's 12th man towel

Texas' live mascot, Bevo

Wake Forest's mascot, the Demon Deacon, rides a motorcycle

USC Trojan sticks a sword in the ground in midfield

Whiteout from Penn State

Kinnick Wave from Iowa

Alabama's turnover belt

Gator Chomp from Florida

The Oregon Duck rides a motorcycle

Pittsburgh's turnover basketball hoop

The Illibuck Trophy (awarded to the winner between Illinois and Ohio State)

Paul Bunyan's Ax (awarded to the winner between Wisconsin and Minnesota)

Group of Five gets its time in the sun (and snow)

EA Sports



After all, College Football 25 will include all 134 FBS programs. The trailer even opens with a shot of Boise State's iconic blue field, housed at Albertsons Stadium. Wyoming plays a major role as the video progresses.

There is a brief shot of the Cowboys taking the field for a game in the snow, suggesting that College Football 25 will have dynamic weather based on a college's location. In a similar vein, there is a short clip of Washington taking the field in the rain.

Later, when the video cuts to some gameplay footage, Wyoming kicks the ball off to Appalachian State in a non-conference road game. Army also gets to demonstrate its three-pronged attack against what looks like East Carolina.

New conference alignments on display

EA Sports



The latest wave of conference realignments, which have seen several schools find new homes, won't take effect until July 1. Perfect, then, that College Football 25 is coming out 18 days later, as the reveal gave us our first look at some of these schools in their new homes.

The SEC patch is visible on the jerseys of both Texas and Oklahoma. The same goes for Colorado and Utah — who play each other — and the Big 12. Florida State running back Roydell Williams carries the ball against California in a game that now has ACC implications.

Even Army, after nearly two decades of independence, participates in the American Athletic Conference – which is why the digital version would play East Carolina.