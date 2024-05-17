Three of the men's tennis teams earn All-UAA and CSC Academic All-District honors





WALTHAM, MA. Three members of the Brandeis University men's tennis team earned postseason honors this season. Senior Dylan Walters by Baltimore, Marylandwas named first-team All-University Athletic Association honors while a first-year player Pierce Garbett by Coral Gables, Florida, was a second-team All-UAA selection. Senior Aaron Basje by Mission Viejo, Californiawas named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team. Walters was an All-UAA selection at first singles and earned first-team honors for the first time after earning second-team honors at #3 and #4 singles in 2022 and at #1 doubles in 2023. Walters , who will compete at the NCAA Division III Singles Championships later this month, is ranked 14th nationally in the ITA Division III rankings. He posted a 16-8 overall record this season, including 10-6 at No. 1 singles in doubles matches. Walters reached the semifinals of the ITA Northeast Regional tournament in the fall. He posted double-team wins over three opponents from nationally ranked teams in the spring, and throughout the season he went 8–2 in three-set matches. He was 2-6 against other players in the field, but was one game away from a third win at the University Athletic Association tournament when the team match was decided. Garbett finished second on the team with a 10-12 record in singles, playing spots from #2 to #6 across the lineup. His best performance came at #3, where he went 4-0 this season with victories over opponents from Skidmore, #26 MIT, UAA rival NYU and the US Coast Guard Academy. He also earned dual match victories at #4 against Division II foe Franklin Pierce and at #6 against #30 Redlands. Garbett was one of only three freshmen named All-UAA in singles this season. Bass earned CSC Academic All-District honors for the first time. He is a three-time Academic All-UAA selection who will graduate with a 3.81 grade point average with majors in business and economics. Student-athletes with a GPA greater than 3.50 who are sophomores or higher and who have played in two-thirds of their team's games are eligible for CSC Academic All-District honors. On the field, he recorded two wins in double matches this season, playing in positions 4, 5 and 6 in the lineup. His wins came against ranked opponents of #26 MIT and #32 Babson. Walters is a 2020 graduate of the Gilman School. Garbett graduated from Gulliver Prep in 2023. Bass graduated from Tesoro High School in 2020. For more information about Brandeis University men's tennis, please visit our website at https://brandeisjudges.com/sports/mens-tennis/ For more information about Brandeis University Athletics, visit our website at https://brandeisjudges.com/ or follow us on social media, Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, @BrandeisJudges.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://brandeisjudges.com/news/2024/5/17/three-from-mens-tennis-earn-all-uaa-csc-academic-all-district-honors.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos