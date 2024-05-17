Ohio State releases 2024 hockey schedule





Columbus, OH Ten home games, including four against Big Ten opponents, highlight Ohio State's 2024 schedule, which was released today. The Buckeyes will play 18 regular season games beginning Friday, August 31 against UAlbany. The Buckeyes will play seven games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament field in 2023, including three in non-conference competition. The Big Ten slate includes home games against Michigan State, Penn State, Indiana and Iowa. Ohio State's season opening weekend takes place August 30 through September. 1 as the Buckeyes host UAlbany, the 2022 US East champions, and Bucknell. That precedes a four-game road trip that includes games against Syracuse (September 8) and Old Dominion (September 15), two teams that played in the NCAA tournament last season. A home game against Michigan State on September 20 kicks off a three-game homestand that continues against Brown (September 22) and Louisville (September 29). From there, the month of October includes road games at Michigan (October 6), Maryland (October 18), Rutgers (October 20) and Northwestern (November 1). The home games at Buckeye Varsity Field are against Penn State (October 11), Kent State (October 13), Indiana (October 25), Iowa (October 27) and Central Michigan (November 3). The game against the Chippewas will also be Senior Day. The 2024 Big Ten Tournament will be held this year at the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex on the University of Maryland campus from November 7-10. Ohio State is having one of its most successful seasons ever, finishing with a 14-6 record, including wins over No. 8 Michigan, No. 1 Iowa and No. 14 Penn State. The Buckeyes will return their top two scorers ( Makenna Webster And Brenna Bough ) along with their starting goalkeeper ( Abby Danson ). Admission to all Ohio State hockey games is free. For those unable to attend in person, a link to live statistics is available on the scheduling page at OhioStateBuckeyes.com. Additionally, B1G+ will stream all home games that will not be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. More information about subscriptions for B1G+ can be found at bigtenplus.com. 2024 Ohio State Hockey Schedule Monday, August 19, Ohio (scrimmage) 3:00 PM

Sunday, August 25 Michigan (scrimmage) 1 p.m Friday, August 30 UAlbany 4:00 PM

Sunday September 1st Bucknell 1pm Friday, September 6 at Colgate 4:00 PM

Sunday, September 8 at noon in Syracuse

Friday, September 13 in Richmond 5 p.m

Sunday, September 15 at ODU afternoon

Friday, September 20 Michigan State 4:00 PM

Sunday September 22 Brown 1 p.m

Sunday, September 29, Louisville 1:00 PM Sunday, October 6 at Michigan Noon

Friday, Oct. 11, Penn State 3 p.m

Sunday, Oct. 13, Kent State 1 p.m Friday, October 18 in Maryland 5 p.m

Sunday, October 20 at Rutgers Noon

Friday, October 25, Indiana 3 p.m

Sunday, October 27, Iowa Afternoon Friday, November 1 at Northwestern 3:00 PM

Sunday, Nov. 3 Central Michigan 1 p.m Nov. 7-10 Big Ten Tournament (in Maryland) TBA

