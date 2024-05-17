Mumbai, A dejected Hardik Pandya admitted that the poor quality of cricket played by Mumbai Indians cost them the 2024 IPL season, which ended in their penultimate position in three years. We didn't play quality cricket and it cost us the whole season: Hardik

The five-time champions also finished last in 2022.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news about India's general elections, only through the HT app. Download now! Download now!

Pandya was brought back into the MI line-up amid much fanfare, but the team won only four out of fourteen matches under his leadership. “It was quite difficult. We didn't play good quality cricket which ultimately cost us the entire season,” Pandya said after MI's 18-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants. “It's a professional world. We always have to come out and put our best foot forward. But yeah, as a group we couldn't play quality cricket or smart cricket.” As the dust settles, he would likely dissect what went wrong. “It's too early to say what went wrong. The whole season has gone wrong. We can pass this match on as a new match.” LSG skipper KL Rahul, whose team also finished outside the play-off zone, was equally disappointed. “Very disappointing. At the start of the season I felt like we had a really strong season and most of the bases were covered. A few injuries happen but the guys who left have put a bit of a dent in us,” said Rahul , with a clear reference to the fastest bowler in the country. Mayank Yadav. “We didn't play well enough collectively and couldn't get together as much as we wanted. Today was the kind of game we wanted to play more when the bowlers and batters come together,” he said. However, Rahul, who is not in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, was non-committal on whether he would play in the middle order in the coming days. “Maybe, maybe not, not much T20 cricket coming up [for me] now,” he said when asked if he would consider batting in the middle order. “It depends on where I am and what I have to do to get back into the team. I will think about what the team needs,” he said. added.

This article was generated from an automated feed from a news agency without any changes to the text.