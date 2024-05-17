Michigan State Football adds transfers Nikai Martinez, Jeremiah Hughes





Jonathan Smith continues to mine the transfer portal in his overhaul of his Michigan State football roster. The Spartans agreed to a deal Friday with a pair of defensive backs: former Central Florida safety Nikai Martinez and ex-LSU cornerback Jeremiah Hughes. That brings MSU's total to 23 incoming transfers since Smith took over the program in late November and 11 portal additions since spring training ended April 20. Martinez arrives in East Lansing with two years of eligibility but did not redshirt at UCF. He played in all 14 games for the Knights as a true freshman in 2022 and had 21 tackles, including a sack, and two pass breakups. Last season, the 6-foot-4, 170-pound native of Apopka, Florida, started all 13 games last fall and had three interceptions and four pass breakups to go with 54 tackles. From high school, According to 247 Sports' composite rankings, Martinez was a four-star prospectwho was rated as the No. 38 cornerback in the class of 2022. He announced his transfer to MSU on Twitter. Hughes, who joined the Spartans through multiple recruiting sites, arrives with three years of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound product of Bishop Gorman football factory in his hometown of Las Vegas played all 13 games for LSU as a true freshman last season, making 181 special teams plays and five snaps on defense. He finished with six tackles. Hughes was a three-star prospect according to 247 Sports' composite ratings and ranked as the No. 55 cornerback in the 2023 class. Martinez and Hughes are the third and fourth additions in the secondary from the portal since late spring for MSU, joining Ed Woods (Arizona State) and Lejand Cavazos (North Carolina/Ohio State). The Spartans are expected to bring back several defensive backs, cornerbacks Charles Brantley and Chance Rucker; safeties Malik Spencer and Dillon Tatum; and nickelback Angelo Grose, barring any further roster moves before preseason camp in August. MSU also lost six defensive backs to the portal, four reserve cornerbacks (Sean Brown, Khary Crump, Marqui Lowery and Eddie Pleasant III) and two safeties (Jaden Mangham and Malcom Jones). Pleasantly committed to Buffalo on Monday. Contact Chris Solari:[email protected]. follow him@chrissolari. Subscribe to the “Spartan Speak” podcast for new episodes every weekApple podcasts,Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. And check out all our podcasts and daily voting briefing atfreep.com/podcasts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freep.com/story/sports/college/michigan-state/spartans/2024/05/17/michigan-state-football-nikai-martinez-central-florida-safety-transfer-portal/73733572007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos