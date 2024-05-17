Novak Djokovic could play Andy Murray in Geneva opener | ATP tour





Geneva Djokovic could play Murray in the Geneva opener Humbert is the best seed in Lyon May 17, 2024 Peter Staples/ATP tour Novak Djokovic participates in Geneva for the first time.

By ATP staff Novak Djokovic, who accepted a wild card for the Gonet Geneva Open, will play former No. 1 in the PIF ATP Rankings Andy Murray or German Yannick Hanfmann in the second round. Djokovic won his opening match in Rome against Corentin Moutet, but then won just five games in a defeat to eventual semi-finalist, in-form Chilean Alejandro Tabilo. The world number 1 will look to get back on track in Geneva, where he makes his tournament debut. When he faces Murray, it will be the 37th Lexus ATP Head2Head match for the pair (Djokovic leads 25-11). Djokovic has never played against Hanfmann. You might also like: Djokovic accepts Geneva Open wildcard Two-time Geneva champion Casper Ruud opens against Australian Rinky Hijikata or a qualifier. The Norwegian owns a 9-1 record at the ATP 250 event, losing to Nicolas Jarry in the quarter-finals last year. Third seed Taylor Fritz starts his tournament against fellow countryman Alex Michelsen or a qualifying match. Another American, fourth seed Ben Shelton, will play Flavio Cobolli or Aslan Karatsev in the second round. There will be an intriguing first-round clash between sixth seed Tallon Greekpoor and American Christopher Eubanks. Last year they played a tight three-setter during the Rolex Paris Masters, won by Greek Spoor. The Dutchman is the first seeded opponent that Djokovic can face (in the quarter-finals). Third seed Fritz and eighth seed Jack Draper, who will face Tomas Machac in the first round, are also in the Serbian's half of the draw. Humbert leads the field in Lyon

Home favorite Ugo Humbert leads the field at the Open Parc in Lyon. The top seed, who will be seeking his third title of the year – and second in France – will start his event against German Dominik Koepfer or American Brandon Nakashima. There are two other seeded players from France: third seed Adrian Mannarino and eighth seed Gael Monfils. One player to keep an eye on is seventh seed Mariano Navone, who is ranked No. 31 in the world. The Argentinian reached his first two ATP Tour finals in Rio de Janeiro and Bucharest earlier this year. He will play Pavel Kotov in the first round and could face second seed Alexander Bublik if both reach the quarterfinals.

