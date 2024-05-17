The Edmonton Oilers lose 3-2 in game 5 and are eliminated on Saturday

Photo by DARRYL DYCK / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Article content The Edmonton Oilers are on the brink of elimination after losing 3-2 in the final minute at Vancouver in Game 5. The Canucks were the better team the rest of the night, including on special teams where Vancouver ignored the vaunted Oilers Power Play after five chances.

Article content Edmonton had a slim lead in the game in the first period. But they honestly got smoked in the second, shooting 17-4 for Vancouver. The game evened out a bit in the third, but the Oilers looked tired.

Advertisement 2 This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below.

THIS CONTENT IS RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIBERERS ONLY Sign up now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Exclusive articles from David Staples, Keith Gerein and more, Oilers news from Cult of Hockey, Ask EJ Anything articles, the Noon News Roundup and Under the Dome newsletters.

Unlimited online access to the Edmonton Journal and 15 news sites with one account.

Edmonton Journal ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition that you can view, share and comment on any device.

Daily puzzles, including the New York Times Crossword.

Support local journalism. SUBSCRIBE TO RECEIVE MORE ARTICLES Sign up now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Exclusive articles from David Staples, Keith Gerein and more, Oilers news from Cult of Hockey, Ask EJ Anything articles, the Noon News Roundup and Under the Dome newsletters.

Unlimited online access to the Edmonton Journal and 15 news sites with one account.

Edmonton Journal ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition that you can view, share and comment on any device.

Daily puzzles, including the New York Times Crossword.

Support local journalism. REGISTER / LOG IN TO DISCOVER MORE ARTICLES Create an account or log in to continue your reading experience. Access articles from across Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.

Enjoy extra articles every month.

Receive email updates from your favorite authors. Log in or create an account or

Article content The winner came about through a combination of a lucky jump and a missed call with just 33 seconds left on the clock, canceling out a great performance from Calvin Pickard. Here's the story of the tape CALVIN PICKARD. 8. His first back-to-back start of the NHL season after a key effort in Game 4. Suter interfered, giving the Oilers the man advantage early. Big right pad saves a shot from Hronek. A glove save on a hard point shot, only for a puck to hit the crossbar seconds later. The 1-1 was a win action right at the front. I was staring at a hard push from Vancouver in the second and it was nothing short of spectacular. Early save from Hughes. Big blocker stops on Petterson. Then Miller made a powerful move toward the net. He also dealt with hard volleys from Myers, De Giuseppe, Lindholm, a great toe stop from Miller (again) and closed the frame with a shoulder block on Petterson. The 2-2 was due to Bouchard's turnover. Stop on Miller again for the third period. He retrieves his skate just in time to avoid a turnover by Garland. Victim of a bad bounce and a missed assignment on the 3-2. The best Oilers tonight, quite a few.

Main news Receive the latest headlines, latest news and columns. By signing up you agree to receive the Postmedia Network Inc. newsletter above. Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don't see it, check your spam folder. The next issue of Headline News will appear in your inbox soon. There was a problem logging you in. try again

Article content

Advertisement 3 This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content CONNOR McDAVID. 4. Tapped the crossbar early on the Power Play and made a shot in the same team. He made a second-period trip, but he and his friends again failed to convert, leaving PP 0-5 over 2. Spin-o-Rama attempt in the third. Lost his man on what (in fairness) was an accidental jump in front for the 3-2. -2. RYAN NUGENT-HOPKINS. 4. A great opportunity missed from the start. Sent a pass to Hyman, whose attempt to cross deflected off the net. A great bargain on the PK. ZACH HYMAN. 4. Whistled for a hold that you felt coming after three straight Oilers PPs. A dangerous wrist shot to end the first period. Not as effective as we are used to seeing. -2. EVAN BOUCHARD. 4. Hammered a one-timer on the second power play, but hit a leg in front. Under pressure from two Canucks, he carried the puck right in front of his net and turned it over for the 2-2. -2. Led the club in TOI at 25:44. High hazards 2-4, and offered on the PP. MATTIA'S EKHOLM. 4. Pumped a hard one-timer from a Draisaitl feed. Rare recording on this evening in a Second Period PP. Big dangers 5v5 0-3. The line change in the final minute may have been a silent culprit in the 3-2 goal.

Advertisement 4 This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content LEON DRAISAITL. 5. Extended his playoff points streak to 10 games with a great dish for Kane to make it 1-0. A great feed for Holloway for a chance. Good backcheck. He gave a pass to a activating Ekholm who hit a cannon on net. Blocked shot early in the second. -2. A tough night on the trek (38%). Related DYLAN HOLLOWAY. 6. Effective. And one of the few Oilers who looked like they had energy. No assist, but the zone entry on the 1-0 sequence. Nice backcheck first period. A nice tip from a Draisaitl pass. Then an excellent blocked shot. And a drawn interference call. It wasn't until late in the second that he scored a shot. Another shot block in the third. EVANDER KANE. 6. Received the pass from Draisaitl and whistled the 5-hole for the 1-0. Second period line. 2 shots and a hit. DARNELL NURSE. 6. The Oilers best D-man on an otherwise tough night for their defensemen. A nice rush to negate a developing Miller rush. Big blocked shot to open the third. Couldn't stop the pass on the 3-2. But in his defense the pass came from over the wall and it took a lucky jump to create the chance. Big dangers 5-1 5v5.

Advertisement 5 This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content VINCENT DESHARNAIS. 6. The pass from high to low to Draisaitl at 1-0. Fished a puck off the goal line with one hand and swept it to safety. At 1-1 he had lost his stick and found it again instead of shooting in front. The flow of the game was in favor of 5v5, 19-10 66% CF and High Dangers 6-0. RYAN McLEOD. 5. Quite a performance from him tonight. 5v5v CF from 17-10, 63%. Set up Ryan with a point black opportunity late in the second. WARREN FOEGELE. 5. Called for interference in the second frame. A good interception on the PK. Drew (to be honest) a pretty iffy charging call. Moved his feet well and achieved a positive result in terms of the flow of the game. COREY PERRY. 3. Turned 39 today and it's hard to say he didn't look good at times. His backhand attempt was intercepted and immediately converted into the 1-1. Had a chance in the third, but couldn't stay hidden. BRETT OOR. 5. A desperate action on their own resulted in the turnover to make it 2-1. A well-deserved assist during the match. Took a trip out of the third period, but probably saved a goal in the process, net side. CODE THIS. 4. Third period shot block. Crushed on shot shares. He and Kulak were challenged this evening against a devastating Canucks forecheck.

Advertisement 6 This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content DERK RIAN. 6. An effective choice for the 2-1 goal. Played well on his own blueline on the PK. An excellent interception and clear on the PK. Couldn't force a good position from Mcleod late in the second. Key D-zone faceoff win over the PK in the third. MATTIAS JANMARK. 6. Charged hard to the net and knocked in a perfect pass from Brown for the 2-1:27 mark after the Canucks knotted the score at 1. The third line was diligent and hard on pucks. CONNOR BROWN. 6. Early shot on net. Grabbed a loose puck from the Kulak action and then gave a perfect pass to the hard-attacking Janmark for the 2-1. Part of an effective fourth line. The loss drops Edmonton to 2-3 in the series. Game 6 is back in Edmonton on Saturday at 6pm local time. Find me on Threads @kleavins, on Instagram at LeavinsOnHockey, Mastodon at [email protected] , and X @KurtLeavins. No AI was used in the composition of this article. Recently at The Cult STAPLES: Masterful performance: Social media reacts to oil companies losing but finding hope in Calvin PickardMcCURDY: Ek, Drai, Kane maintenance men by day, game-changers by night STAPLES: Ken Holland and Columbus rumors won't fade, says insiderSTAPLES: Evan Bouchard casts his magic in 3-2 win in Game 4McCURDY: Oilers beat Canucks, but still lose 4-3 in Game 3LEAVIINS: From excellent to extraordinary in Game 2 win

Article content