Cricket Australia hires former Google CEO Sanders as chief commercial officer





Sanders will take up his new role at Cricket Australia from June 10. (Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images) Cricket Australia's (CA) governing body has appointed experienced marketing executive Ed Sanders as its new Chief Commercial Officer. In the role, which he will take on from June 10, Sanders will lead the strategic development and implementation of the organization's commercial initiatives and partnerships and will be tasked with driving growth, revenue and innovation across the body. stimulate. Sanders, who spent most of his career at the tech giant Googling in London, New York and Silicon Valley, has extensive global commercial and marketing experience across a range of areas including sports and entertainment, and technology. CA said its leadership “will play an important role in driving growth opportunities both domestically and internationally.” Nick Hockley, CEO of CA, said: “Ed's extensive experience and strategic vision will play an important role in driving our commercial objectives and ensuring the long-term success and sustainability of Australian cricket.” Sanders added: “I am thrilled to return to Australia and join Cricket Australia at such a pivotal and exciting time for the sport. I am committed to innovating, delivering a great fan experience and leveraging our commercial opportunities to further enhance the growth and success of cricket.” Gain access to the most comprehensive company profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive advantage. View profiles in the store Company profile free sample Your download email will arrive shortly We have confidence in the unique quality of our company profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business. That's why we offer you a free sample that you can download by submitting the form below. By GlobalData Country * Britain USA Afghanistan country islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina

Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central-African Republic

Chad Chili China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Ivory Coast Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt The savior Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guyana French Polynesia French southern areas

Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands

Holy See Honduras Hong-Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya

Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia, the Former Yugoslav Republic Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldavia Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal The Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island northern Mariana Islands

Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian area Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Runion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Spitsbergen and Jan Mayen

Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor read To go Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands

Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates Small Outlying Islands of the USA

Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virginislands

American virgin islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo

Industry * Academy and education Aerospace, defense and security Agriculture Asset management Automotive Banking and payments Chemicals Build Customer Food Service Government, trade organizations and NGOs Health and fitness Hospitals and healthcare

HR, personnel and recruitment Insurance Investment banking Legal services Management advice Marketing advertising

Media and publications Medical devices Mining Oil gas Packaging Pharmaceutical products Power and utilities Private assets Property Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transport and logistics Travel, tourism and hospitality Venture capital



Check here to unsubscribe from curated industry news, reports and event updates from Sportcal.





Send and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information about your rights in relation to your personal data and how to unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for business subscribers and you warrant that the email address provided is your business email address. In December, CA reappointed MKTG Sports + Entertainment agency to continue its role as the organization's exclusive in-stadium media sales agent, and tapped Indian sports and entertainment agency RISE Worldwide to exclusively manage its virtual inventory sponsorship sales . in India. The body also recently expanded its existing ties with Japanese carmaker Toyota and technology company HCL in a pair of deals that include both the men's and women's national cricket teams and the BBL. Sign up for our daily news roundup! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportcal.com/personnel/cricket-australia-hires-former-google-exec-sanders-as-commercial-chief/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos