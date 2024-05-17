Sports
Cricket Australia hires former Google CEO Sanders as chief commercial officer
Cricket Australia's (CA) governing body has appointed experienced marketing executive Ed Sanders as its new Chief Commercial Officer.
In the role, which he will take on from June 10, Sanders will lead the strategic development and implementation of the organization's commercial initiatives and partnerships and will be tasked with driving growth, revenue and innovation across the body. stimulate.
Sanders, who spent most of his career at the tech giant Googling in London, New York and Silicon Valley, has extensive global commercial and marketing experience across a range of areas including sports and entertainment, and technology.
CA said its leadership “will play an important role in driving growth opportunities both domestically and internationally.”
Nick Hockley, CEO of CA, said: “Ed's extensive experience and strategic vision will play an important role in driving our commercial objectives and ensuring the long-term success and sustainability of Australian cricket.”
Sanders added: “I am thrilled to return to Australia and join Cricket Australia at such a pivotal and exciting time for the sport. I am committed to innovating, delivering a great fan experience and leveraging our commercial opportunities to further enhance the growth and success of cricket.”
Gain access to the most comprehensive company profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive advantage.
Company profile free sample
Your download email will arrive shortly
We have confidence in the unique quality of our company profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business. That's why we offer you a free sample that you can download by submitting the form below.
By GlobalData
In December, CA reappointed MKTG Sports + Entertainment agency to continue its role as the organization's exclusive in-stadium media sales agent, and tapped Indian sports and entertainment agency RISE Worldwide to exclusively manage its virtual inventory sponsorship sales . in India.
The body also recently expanded its existing ties with Japanese carmaker Toyota and technology company HCL in a pair of deals that include both the men's and women's national cricket teams and the BBL.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sportcal.com/personnel/cricket-australia-hires-former-google-exec-sanders-as-commercial-chief/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Being Trump's running mate, defending him, but not stealing the show
- For all of our sakes, the US and Turkey must mend fences – Analysis – Eurasia Review
- What is the Ayurvedic treatment for endometriosis, a disease suffered by Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty?
- Cricket Australia hires former Google CEO Sanders as chief commercial officer
- Fashion show made from recycled vintage clothing and used trash to benefit an AIDS non-profit organization at Lagunitas Brewery.
- A platform that provides book donations to children affected by the earthquake at the book fair in Morocco
- Taiwan sells more to the United States than to China, a major shift from Beijing
- Annual rich list says Paul McCartney is Britain's first billionaire musician
- Dow closes above 40,000 for the first time ever
- Research institutes believe diversity is key to fostering innovation
- Baseball Drops Game 2 to Ohio State
- Jokowi receives Australian Governor General in Bogor, this is what was discussed