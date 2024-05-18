Five from women's tennis earn All-UAA and CSC All-District honors





WALTHAM, MA. Five members of the Brandeis University women's tennis team earned postseason honors this season. Sophomore Rebecca Suarez by Huntington, New Yorkand junior Bhakti Parwani by Ahmedabad, India, were named second-team All-University Athletic Association at No. 1 doubles. Junior Anastasia Sia by Thessaloniki, Greece and sophomores Nancy Zhang by Shanghai, Chinawere named All-UAA honorable mention. Suarez, Parwani and Zhang also earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors, as did juniors Cecilia Denis by Ardmore, Pa. Student-athletes with a GPA greater than 3.50 who are sophomores or higher and who have played in two-thirds of their team's games are eligible for CSC Academic All-District honors. This is Suarez's third All-UAA honor and Parwani's fifth. They earned first-team honors as a pair last season, when Suarez was a first-team selection at #1 singles and Parwani was a second-team selection at #2 singles. In 2022, Parwani was first team pick at #1 singles and second team pick at #1 doubles. Sia earns All-UAA honorable mention for the second year in a row. Parwani And Suarez head to the NCAA Doubles Championships later this month after one of the top seasons in Brandeis women's tennis history. They set a Brandeis single-season record for doubles wins this year, going 13-2 in doubles matches and 18-4 overall. Of their 18 wins, 15 were decided by three or more games. Of their four losses, two were against the #3 team in Division III, one came when Suarez retired with an injury and the last was decided in a tiebreaker at the UAA tournament. In total, they defeated nine doubles teams from nationally ranked opponents, including five who qualified for the national teams. Parwani and Suarez are the first Brandeis women's doubles team to reach the NCAA Tournament since 2013. Off the court, Suarez has a 3.55 GPA with an undeclared major, while Parwani has a 3.65 GPA as a math major. Is finished second on the team in dual wins this season, with a 7-8 lead. She recorded two wins each at #4, #5 and #6 on the singles ladder, with one win in her only match at #3. She recorded three wins against opponents from nationally ranked teams, including a 6–2, 6–2 victory at #5 against Carnegie Mellon in the UAA Tournament in the fifth-place match. Zhang also finished this season with seven wins and went 7-7 in UAA play. She had two wins each at #2, #3 and #4, plus one at #6. Zhang's wins at #2 came against opponents from Skidmore and Endicott. She played No. 3 at the UAA tournament, going 1–1 with a loss to Washington University and a win over NYU. She was in the middle of a close match against Carnegie Mellon when the match was suspended. Zhang finished her season strong, winning six of her last seven matches. In the classroom, Zhang has a 3.79 GPA with an undeclared major. Dennis was primarily a doubles player this season, going 14-6 overall and 11-5 in doubles matches at No. 3. She finished third on the team in doubles wins, behind Suarez and Parwani. She has a GPA of 3.72 as a Health: Science, Society and Policy major. She is a lifeguard and desk clerk in the Athletics Department and a community advisor on campus. Suarez graduated from the International Virtual Learning Academy in 2022. Parwani graduated from the Kumkum School in 2020. Zhang graduated from Shanghai International High School in 2022. Dennis is a 2021 graduate of Lower Merion High School. For more information about Brandeis University women's tennis, please visit our website at https://brandeisjudges.com/sports/womens-tennis/ For more information about Brandeis University Athletics, visit our website at https://brandeisjudges.com/ or follow us on social media, Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, @BrandeisJudges.

