Norwich women's hockey heading to LEC | Sport





PROVIDENCE, RI Little East Conference (LEC) commissioner Pamela S. Samuelson announced that the Norwich University women's ice hockey program will join the league as an affiliate member for the LEC's inaugural season in 2025-2026. The addition of the legendary Cadets program increases the LEC's future women's ice hockey membership to eight institutions. On behalf of the presidents and athletic directors of the Little East Conference, I am pleased to welcome Norwich University women's ice hockey as an affiliate member for our inaugural season, Samuelson said. Their addition will allow for the continuation of the established New England Hockey Conference rivalry without interruption, and enhances the profile of what we expect to be a highly competitive sport for the LEC. We are excited to expand our relationship with the Little East Conference by adding our women's ice hockey program for the LEC's inaugural season, said Ed Hockenbury, Norwich athletic director. We are very pleased to have found a home for both our men's and women's programs for years to come. The establishment of Little East women's ice hockey is an exciting development for Division III and is a great fit for Norwich. It provides us with an ideal geographical location, continues some of our long-standing traditional rivalries and generates some attractive new fixtures in a league that will be highly competitive. We are very proud of our history of success in women's hockey and look forward to contributing to a great start for the LEC. I want to thank Pam Samuelson, as well as the LEC chancellors, presidents and athletic directors for welcoming us to the Little East. Samuelson announced in February that the LEC would begin sponsoring women's ice hockey in 2025-2026 with a combination of primary and affiliate programs consisting of current women's ice hockey players from the University of Massachusetts Boston, Plymouth State University, University of Southern Maine and Vermont State University. Castleton, in addition to a new varsity program at Keene State College and New England College as an affiliate member. Western Connecticut State University has since announced the addition of women's ice hockey as a varsity program that would begin competing in the LEC in 2026-2027. The addition of men's and women's ice hockey in 2025-26 will increase LEC Championship sponsorship to 23 sports, making the Little East the second-largest Division III conference in New England in terms of championship offerings.

