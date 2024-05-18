Everything you need to know about the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris | News

With the 2024 Summer Olympics just a few months away, we've put together a list of everything you need to know about the upcoming games.
This includes how to watch the games, Team USA's medal count, and the full Olympic Games sports schedule.
How to watch the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris
The 2024 Olympic Games will take place from July 26 to August 11.
The competitions start with the opening ceremony on July 26. However, several events have been planned before, including handball, rugby, football and archery.
The opening ceremony will be broadcast live NBC, Peacock And Telemundo. The ceremony includes the Parade of Nations, the raising of the host country's flag, live performances and the lighting of the Olympic cauldron.
NBC will present live coverage of the Olympics every morning and afternoon.
NBC will air at least nine hours of daytime coverage each day and a three-hour primetime show each evening with behind-the-scenes access, new technology and athlete insights.
Peacock will stream each event live.
Additional Olympic Games coverage is available at Telemundo, US network, E!, CNBC, Golf channelAnd Universe.
Because Paris is seven hours ahead of Central Standard Time, the games will start around 2 a.m. each day and end around 5 p.m. for those watching in the central United States.
Team USA medal count
In its history, Team USA has won 2,629 Summer Olympics medals. Those medals include 1,061 gold, 830 silver and 738 bronze. The US owns more gold medals than any other country in total medals.
During the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Team USA won 113 medals. Of those medals, 39 were gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze.
Team USA's women won 58% of the country's total medals in Tokyo, marking the third straight Olympic Games for women to win more than half of Team USA's medals.
Sports Olympic Games 2024
During the Olympic Games in Paris there are 329 gold medals to be won in 32 sports.
The 2024 Olympic Games will feature a new sport that will break through. Breaking is an urban dance style that originated in New York City. It was added for the Paris Olympic Games in December 2020.
In addition, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing will reappear in Paris after the sports debut in Tokyo.
Below you will find a list of the schedule of all sports competitions, medal events and rules.
Aquatics
Archery
- Competition schedule: July 25 – August 4
- Medal events: 5
- Archery Rules
Athletics
Badminton
Basketball
Boxing
- Competition schedule: July 27-August 4, August 6-10
- Medal events 13
- Boxing rules
Break
Canoeing
- Competition schedule: July 27-August 1, August 3-10
- Medal event: 16 (10 spring, 6 slalom)
- Rules for canoeing
Cycling
- Competition schedule: July 27 – August 11
- Medal events: 22 (12 track, 4 road, 2 BMX freestyle, 2 BMX racing, 2 mountain biking)
- Cycling rules
Rider
- Competition schedule: July 27 – August 6
- Medal events: 6 (2 dressage, 2 eventing, 2 jumping)
- Equestrian rules
Screens
- Competition schedule: July 27 – August 4
- Medal events: 12
- Screen rules
Field hockey
golf
- Competition schedule: August 1-4, August 7-10
- Medal events: 2
- Rules of Golf
Gymnastics
Handball
- Competition schedule: July 24-25, July 27-August 4, August 6-11
- Medal events: 2
- Handball rules
Judo
- Competition schedule: July 27 – August 3
- Medal events: 15
- Judo rules
Modern pentathlon
Rowing
- Competition schedule: August 8-11
- Medal events: 14
- Rowing rules
Rugby
- Competition schedule: July 24-25, July 27-30
- Medal events: 2
- Rugby Rules
The sailing
- Competition schedule: July 28 – August 8
- Medal events: 10
- Sailing rules
To shoot
Skateboarding
Football
- Competition schedule: July 24-25, July 27-28, July 30-31, August 2-3, August 5-6, August 8-10
- Medal events: 2
- Football rules
Sport climbing
Surf
Table tennis
Taekwondo
Tennis
- Competition schedule: July 27 – August 4
- Medal events: 5
- Tennis rules