Oklahoma high school football districts for 2024-2025 seasons





The Oklahoma Secondary School Activity Association has unveiled new districts for the 2024 and 2025 high school football seasons. After a court ruling invalidated amendments to an OSSAA rule targeting private schools, the OSSAA and the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association redrew districts to reflect the changes. Here are the updated districts: More:Former OU softball coach Marita Hynes in Putnam City's 2024 Athletics Hall of Fame class Class 6A-I District 1: Bixby, Deer Creek, Edmond North, Enid, Jenks, Moore, Mustang, Norman District 2: Broken Arrow, Edmond Memorial, Edmond Santa Fe, Norman North, Owasso, Tulsa Union, Westmoore, Yukon Class 6A-II District 1: Choctaw, Lawton Eisenhower, Northwest Classes, Piedmont, Putnam City, Southmoore, Stillwater, US Grant District 2: Bartlesville, Capitol Hill, Muskogee, Putnam North, Putnam West, Ponca City, Sand Springs, Sapulpa More:US Grant hires Xavier Henry, ex-Putnam City basketball star and NBA guard, as head coach Class 5A District 1: Bishop McGuinness, Classen SAS, Duncan, Guymon, Lawton MacArthur, Midwest City, Newcastle, Southeast District 2: Altus, Carl Albert, The Reno, Guthrie, John Marshall, Lawton, Noble, Western Heights District 3: Tulsa Bishop Kelley, Tulsa Booker T. Washington, Coweta, Durant, Tulsa East Central, Tulsa Edison, McAlester, Shawnee District 4: Claremore, Collinsville, Del City, Tulsa Hale, Pryor, Tahlequah, Tulsa Memorial, Tulsa Rogers Class 4A District 1: Bridge Creek, Cache, Clinton, Douglass, Elgin, Elk City, Weatherford, Woodward District 2: Ardmore, Bethany, Blanchard, Chickasha, Harrah, Madill, Tecumseh, Tuttle District 3: Catoosa, Cushing, Fort Gibson, Grove, Miami, Oologah, Skiatook, Wagoner District 4: Ada, Broken Bow, Glenpool, Hilldale, Tulsa McLain, Poteau, Sallisaw, Stilwell Class 3A District 1: Anadarko, Heritage Hall, Kingfisher, North Rock Creek, Pauls Valley, Plainview, Purcell, Star Spencer District 2: Bristow, Lone Grove, Mannford, McLoud, Perkins-Tryon, Seminole, Sulfur, Tulsa Victory Christian District 3: Checotah, Eufaula, Tulsa Holland Hall, Idabel, Tulsa Lincoln Christian, Locust Grove, Muldrow, Stigler District 4: Berryhill, Tulsa Cascia Hall, Sequoyah Claremore, Cleveland, Inola, Jay, Verdigris, Vinita More:Dick Villaflor is retiring as one of the most talented high school tennis coaches in state history Class 2A-I District 1: Blackwell, Chisholm, Crooked Oak, Jones, Millwood, Mount St. Mary, Oklahoma Christian School, Perry District 2: Crosses Christian, Dickson, Lexington, Lindsay, Little Ax, Marietta, Marlow, Washington District 3: Bethel, Heavener, Hugo, Kiefer, Kingston, Okmulgee, Prague, Roland District 4: Chandler, Tulsa Webster, Dewey, Tulsa Metro Christian, Sequoyah Tahlequah, Sperry, Tulsa Central, Westville Class 2A-II District 1: Alva, Casady, Hennessey, Kellyville, Luther, Meeker, Newkirk, Stroud District 2: Beggs, Coalgate, Comanche, Community Christian, Davis, Dibble, Holdenville, Tishomingo District 3: Adair, Chelsea, Colcord, Handel, Kansas, Keys, Salina, Wyandotte District 4: Antlers, Atoka, Henryetta, Morris, Spiro, Valliant, Vian, Wilburton Class AI District 1: Cashion, Crescent, Fairview, Hinton, Hooker, Merritt, Sayre, Watonga District 2: Christian Heritage, Frederick, Hobart, Minco, Okemah, Stratford, Walters, Wynnewood District 3: Caney Valley, Morrison, Nowata, Oklahoma Union, Pawhuska, Pawnee, Quapaw, Tonkawa District 4: Choteau, Hartshorne, Haskell, Hulbert, Panama, Pocola, Owasso Rejoice Christian, Warner Class A-II District 1: Boone-Apache, Carnegie, Cordell, Mangum, Mooreland, Southwest Covenant, Texhoma-Goodwell, Thomas-Fay-Custer District 2: Elmore City-Pernell, Healdton, Konawa, Ringling, Rush Springs, Velma-Alma, Wayne, Wilson District 3: Allen, Central, Gore, Liberty, Mounds, Tulsa Regent Prep, Talihina, Wewoka District 4: Afton, Barnsdall, Fairland, Hominy, Ketchum, Porter, Broken Arrow Summit Christian, Woodland More:Washington baseball coach Jeff Kulbeth is retiring after winning three straight state titles Class BI* District 1: Garber, Laverne, Enid Oklahoma Bible, Pioneer, Pond Creek-Hunter, Turpin District 2: Burns Flat-Dill City, Central High, Empire, Hollis, Snyder, Waurika District 3: Cave Springs, Depew, Drumright, Foyil, Porum, Yale District 4: Caddo, Canadian, Dewar, Keota, Quinton, Savanna Class B-II* District 1: Boise City, Canton, Okeene, Ringwood, Seiling, Shattuck District 2: Alex, Cyril, Strother, Thackerville, Weleetka, Wetumka District 3: Cherokee, Covington-Douglas, Coyle, Davenport, Olive, Waukomis District 4: Arkoma, Copan, Gans, Webbers Falls, Bartlesville Wesleyan Christian, Wilson Henryetta Class C* District 1: Balko-Forgan, Beaver, Buffalo, Kremlin-Hillsdale, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga, Timberlake, Tyrone, Waynoka District 2: Bray-Doyle, Corn Bible, Geary, Grandfield, Mountain View-Gotebo, Ryan, Temple, Tipton District 3: Billings, Bluejacket, Deer Creek-Lamont, Medford, Oaks-Mission, South Coffeyville, Watts, Welch District 4: Bowlegs, Fox, Graham-Dustin, Maud, Maysville, Midway, Paoli, Sasakwa *-Classifications for 8-man football

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oklahoman.com/story/sports/high-school/football/2024/05/17/oklahoma-high-school-football-districts-for-2024-25-seasons/73720849007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos