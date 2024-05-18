Sports
Subramanyan Raman, former national table tennis coach, criticizes the selection for Paris 2024
The selection of the Indian table tennis team for the Paris 2024 Olympics has raised many eyebrows. The absence of Ayhika Mukherjee and no Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (both will travel as alternates) in the list has forced many to call the selection unfair. Subramanyan Raman, former head coach who led the team during the 2022 Commonwealth Games and subsequent World Championships, spoke to Boria Majumdar about the issue and asked some serious questions about the selection.
Boria: No Ayhika despite beating the Chinese world number 1 two months ago. How do you see this selection?
Raman: I'm surprised by this. Ayhika has done very well recently and defeated the best players. The number 1 in the Chinese world you mentioned is the ultimate benchmark in table tennis. Her charisma is so great that no one can beat her. She has the best all-around game, and beating her is something. I don't remember a single Indian beating a top-ranked Chinese until Ayhika and now Manika [Batra] in the Saudi Smash. She also did well at the Asian Games with Sutirtha [Mukherjee] and won the only medal for India. While I have nothing against Archana [Kamath] and she is a good player, just going by rankings may not be fair. Yes, you may have your policies, but that is when selectors should weigh in to see what is the best team for India. If you don't dive deep, there's no point. If you just rely on rankings, an accountant can do the job and you don't need selectors or experts for the job.
Boria: These are very strong words, Mr Raman. And it tells me that you think this selection may have hurt India's chances.
Raman: Yes, that could well be the case. Just two months ago, the three players who took the team to the Olympics formed the team. There was a bond. Camaraderie is built over time. And it is clear that they have done well to qualify the team. So why break that combination? Let me also tell you that the difference between 100 and 130 is actually nothing. It's not the top 10, top 20 or top 50 you're talking about. Rankings above 100 don't really matter, so you have to dig deep to understand who is a better player for the Paris Games. And I think Ayhika will have every reason to feel unhappy and deeply affected.
Boria: If it's Ayhika in the women's team, it's Sathiyan in the men's. He has proven pedigree. And until the Saudi Smash, he was ranked higher than Manav [Thakkar], if I remember correctly. For the same reason that we question Ayhika's exclusion, shouldn't we also question the Sathiyans?
Raman: There is every reason to question that. Again, I have nothing against Manav. There's no reason for it. But Manav has never beaten a top-20 player or a top-30 player. He has never won a match of real importance for India in the team event. Sathiyan has proven his pedigree, and because he hasn't played one good tournament, you left him out. They are all Harmeet too [Desai]Manav and Sathiyan in the 1960s [rankings]. It's not like there's a big difference. So what's the logic behind not picking him?
At the World Team Championships you played Manav against Poland and he didn't do well. You were forced to bring Sathiyan back for the match against Kazakhstan. Him, along with Sharath [Kamal] and Harmeet, helped you qualify. And now he's being overlooked. See, until Sathiyan came on the scene, Sharath was all alone. He didn't get support from a second player and that was a problem. In our time, Chetan Baboor was way ahead of us and didn't have the support to take on higher ranked teams. Things changed when Sathiyan came on the scene. Now, with his exclusion, I don't think we have given ourselves the best chance for Paris 2024.
