USF Baseball keeps postseason hopes alive with win over UAB





Next game: UAB 05-18-2024 | 1:00 pm ESPN+ Bulls Unlimited (TuneIn) Be able to. 6 (Sat) / 1:00 PM UAB History TAMPA (May 17, 2024) After suffering a narrow 4-3 setback in the series opener on Thursday night, the University of South Florida Bulls (26-28, 11-15 AAC) faced a must-win scenario on Friday against the UAB Blazers (25-27, 12 -14 AAC). South Florida answered the call with an 8-4 victory to even the series and keep its conference tournament hopes alive for another day.

South Florida faces another must-win in Saturday's final to secure a spot in the AAC tournament May 21-26 in Clearwater. The Bulls could even finish as high as the sixth seed with a win coupled with losses on Friday and Saturday to both Florida Atlantic and Rice. Friday's ball game against UAB featured a six-run third inning for the USF offense and a career-high 10 strikeout performance from Jack Cebert (Tampa.). Cebert (7-6) posted his 10th career quality start, allowing three runs on seven hits over 7.0 IP. Cebert settled down after allowing a run in the top of the first inning and watched his teammates pick him up with a run at the bottom of the frame on a Marcus Brodil (Dunedin) RBI double to tie the game. All six USF runs in the third inning were scored with two outs. Joaquin Monque (Weston) gave the Bulls a 3-1 lead with a two-run double, Ben Rozenblum (Coral Springs) added an RBI single and Stewart Puckett (DeLeon Springs) hit a three-run homer to give the Bulls a 7-1 lead. Bobby Boser (Wesley Chapel) hit a solo home run in the sixth inning. Remarkable Boser ranks eighth all-time in program history with 31 career home runs. Drew Brutcher (Lakeland) is tied for fourth with 40 career home runs.

(Lakeland) is tied for fourth with 40 career home runs. Boser has five home runs in his last ten starts. The junior leads the Bulls with 12 home runs this season despite missing 22 games due to a hand injury.

Cebert is 3-0 with a 3.86 ERA (18.2/8 ER) and 15 strikeouts in his last three starts.

South Florida has posted a team ERA of 3.76 (67.0 IP/28 ER) over the past eight games. The Bulls and Blazers will face off one more time to close out the regular season in a crucial rubber match on Saturday, May 18. South Florida celebrates Senior Day prior to the first pitch at 1 p.m. Double Play Passes, which include one ticket to each home baseball and softball game, can now be purchased for $99. Group and single game tickets are also available for purchase and can be purchased here or by calling 1-800-Go-Bulls. About USF Baseball The USF Baseball program played its first season in 1966 and is entering its 59th seasone season in 2024 under head coach Billy Kon (seventh season). The Bulls have made fourteen NCAA Tournament appearances, including four since 2015, and earned their first-ever Super Regional berth in 2021. USF was ranked in the Top 25 by five different publications in the final 2021 polls, even coming in at No. 1 to stand. 16. The Bulls have won five conference tournament titles (3 Sun Belt, 1 Metro and 1 American) and six regular season championships (3 Sun Belt, 2 Metro and 1 C-USA). USF baseball players have been recognized with All-America honors twelve times, most recently with third baseman David Villar in 2018, and 19 have earned Freshman All-America honors, most recently Erik Snow in 2023. Four Bulls were selected in the 2022 MLB Draft. Former 2018 first-round pick Shane McClanahan became the program's first-ever MLB All-Star in 2022 and was the starting pitcher for the American League. #GoBulls

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gousfbulls.com/news/2024/5/17/usf-baseball-keeps-postseason-hopes-alive-with-win-over-uab.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos