Sports
Tolchards DWCL: Round up | Week 2
Harry Everett continues to round out the women's hardball action – contact him if you would like your match or team to be provided with information from the field.
In Division One, Exeter defeated Paignton by 105 runs, Grace Golsworthy's half-century helped City to 218 before Imogen Daldorph and Eva Lewis both grabbed three-fers.
There were a few debutantes for Paignton, Katelyn Buswell got her first wicket, but it wasn't enough for Exeter's experience.
Cornwood beat Plymouth by 34 runs and Liv Gibson 5-16 was the star of the show. I spoke to her afterwards:
“It was a tough match, we got a decent score in the first innings (144), but we knew we would have to work hard in the second half to keep their run rate down.
“Plymouth had really strong, top-class hitters, and for a while it was doubtful whether we could keep their scores low enough to get the win.
“The first half of the second innings was a hard-fought battle, with Plymouth maintaining a healthy run rate despite losing two wickets early on.
“It wasn't until the third wicket in the 16th over that we saw a breakthrough, and the opposition quickly started to lose their pace.
“Overall it was a tough match but we are happy that we beat them and maximized our bowling points.”
North Devon defeated Plympton by 45 runs thanks to big runs from Ruby Davis and Regina Lilii. Elle Bishop's top score of 91 was unfortunately in vain as Lilii also took three wickets.
Function agreement:
Bradninch & Kentisbeare Ladies XI claimed their first win of the Devon Women's League Division Two campaign as they defeated Clyst St George Ladies by six wickets in an entertaining encounter at Kensham Park.
Clyst St George won the toss, elected to bat first and had two of them mainly to thank for a 35-over closing total of 178-6. Opener Freya Cleveland scored a nine-boundary, 105-ball 81 and, after four other batters had come and gone, number six batter Daisy Bishop scored a six-boundary, 62-ball 45.
In terms of B&K's bowling effort, five of the bowlers used claimed a wicket each.
The respective returns were: Abbey Hayes with 1-26 from seven and she also had the best return in terms of economy – with 3.71 runs per over. Carrian Jones (1-36 from seven), Yvonne Jackson (1-37 from seven), skipper Meg Acton (1-23 from five), Heather Stanbury (1-20 from three) and Faye Ross, who although wicketless, was economical with 34 runs from her six overs.
The home field was good with three catches. One of them was held by Sarah Stanbury to give her sister her wicket, while the other safe hands were shown by Louisa Squire and Fi Moran, with Faye Ross responsible for a run-out.
The B&K run chase was led by Fee Moran and Louisa Squire, who put on 60 before the latter fell after scoring a 30-ball, three boundary, 16. Moran was joined by Yvonne Jackson and this pair took the score to 91 before Moran fell, scoring seven boundaries in a 50-ball 44.
Captain Meg Acton took over and she and Jackson saw the chase to 143 when Acton fell for a five boundary 16-ball 23.
Abbey Hayes became the fourth wicket when she was dismissed for a 17-ball two, but with Jackson still there and the fourth wicket fell with the score on 170, just nine runs from the finish line.
Emma Farley joined Jackson and young Farley was unbeaten at one when the six-wicket win was confirmed. Jackson didn't stay outside 65, scoring off 76 deliveries and hitting nine fours and one six.
Also in Division Two, Exmouth Women lost by 3 wickets at Bovey Tracy, with highlights being Exmouth Liv Smith's first fifty for the club and bowling highlights of 3/7 for Laila Escott and 2/22 for Emily Colton.
For Bovey, Libby Hancock played again with 5-39 and Monica Gair with 3-16, with the bat Megan Pascoe and Gair both passing 30.
Heathcoat defeated Exeter 2s comfortably by nine wickets thanks to Thea Rochester's 62* and Lottie Wood's 40*.
|
Sources
2/ http://www.devoncricket.co.uk/tdwcl-week-2-2024
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tolchards DWCL: Round up | Week 2
- Transgender girl discriminated against over Mississippi school's dress code, ACLU says
- Google Workspace updates: A roundup of weekly Google Workspace updates
- Drone corps proposal would disrupt US military's plans, undersecretary says
- COLUMN: The digital world that has overtaken the Hollywood church | Notice
- Circle to Search on iPhone may arrive via Google Chrome
- Dabney Coleman, actor who often played villains, dies at 92
- USF Baseball keeps postseason hopes alive with win over UAB
- The world's first 3D printed wedding dress took almost a month to make
- Putin: Swiss peace summit aims to put pressure on Russia
- The Movie Guru: 'IF' is gently magical, but 'Back to Black' fails as both star and subject
- Google announces two new web crawlers