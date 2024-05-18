Tolchards DWCL: Round up | Week 2

Harry Everett continues to round out the women's hardball action – contact him if you would like your match or team to be provided with information from the field.

In Division One, Exeter defeated Paignton by 105 runs, Grace Golsworthy's half-century helped City to 218 before Imogen Daldorph and Eva Lewis both grabbed three-fers.

There were a few debutantes for Paignton, Katelyn Buswell got her first wicket, but it wasn't enough for Exeter's experience.

Cornwood beat Plymouth by 34 runs and Liv Gibson 5-16 was the star of the show. I spoke to her afterwards:

“It was a tough match, we got a decent score in the first innings (144), but we knew we would have to work hard in the second half to keep their run rate down.

“Plymouth had really strong, top-class hitters, and for a while it was doubtful whether we could keep their scores low enough to get the win.

“The first half of the second innings was a hard-fought battle, with Plymouth maintaining a healthy run rate despite losing two wickets early on.

“It wasn't until the third wicket in the 16th over that we saw a breakthrough, and the opposition quickly started to lose their pace.

“Overall it was a tough match but we are happy that we beat them and maximized our bowling points.”

North Devon defeated Plympton by 45 runs thanks to big runs from Ruby Davis and Regina Lilii. Elle Bishop's top score of 91 was unfortunately in vain as Lilii also took three wickets.

Function agreement:

Bradninch & Kentisbeare Ladies XI claimed their first win of the Devon Women's League Division Two campaign as they defeated Clyst St George Ladies by six wickets in an entertaining encounter at Kensham Park.

Clyst St George won the toss, elected to bat first and had two of them mainly to thank for a 35-over closing total of 178-6. Opener Freya Cleveland scored a nine-boundary, 105-ball 81 and, after four other batters had come and gone, number six batter Daisy Bishop scored a six-boundary, 62-ball 45.

In terms of B&K's bowling effort, five of the bowlers used claimed a wicket each.

The respective returns were: Abbey Hayes with 1-26 from seven and she also had the best return in terms of economy – with 3.71 runs per over. Carrian Jones (1-36 from seven), Yvonne Jackson (1-37 from seven), skipper Meg Acton (1-23 from five), Heather Stanbury (1-20 from three) and Faye Ross, who although wicketless, was economical with 34 runs from her six overs.

The home field was good with three catches. One of them was held by Sarah Stanbury to give her sister her wicket, while the other safe hands were shown by Louisa Squire and Fi Moran, with Faye Ross responsible for a run-out.

The B&K run chase was led by Fee Moran and Louisa Squire, who put on 60 before the latter fell after scoring a 30-ball, three boundary, 16. Moran was joined by Yvonne Jackson and this pair took the score to 91 before Moran fell, scoring seven boundaries in a 50-ball 44.

Captain Meg Acton took over and she and Jackson saw the chase to 143 when Acton fell for a five boundary 16-ball 23.

Abbey Hayes became the fourth wicket when she was dismissed for a 17-ball two, but with Jackson still there and the fourth wicket fell with the score on 170, just nine runs from the finish line.

Emma Farley joined Jackson and young Farley was unbeaten at one when the six-wicket win was confirmed. Jackson didn't stay outside 65, scoring off 76 deliveries and hitting nine fours and one six.

Also in Division Two, Exmouth Women lost by 3 wickets at Bovey Tracy, with highlights being Exmouth Liv Smith's first fifty for the club and bowling highlights of 3/7 for Laila Escott and 2/22 for Emily Colton.

For Bovey, Libby Hancock played again with 5-39 and Monica Gair with 3-16, with the bat Megan Pascoe and Gair both passing 30.

Heathcoat defeated Exeter 2s comfortably by nine wickets thanks to Thea Rochester's 62* and Lottie Wood's 40*.