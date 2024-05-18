Michigan Football lands ex-MSU safety Jaden Mangham in transfer portal





Jaden Mangham delivered the transfer equivalent of a news dump bomb on Friday afternoon. The former Michigan State football safety is headed to Michigan football. Gourmet announced via x (formerly Twitter) that he has committed to the Wolverines to play for new head coach Sherrone Moore, adding fuel to a fire stoked in recent weeks by a social media feud between his oldest brother, Jalen, and former Spartans. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound junior has two years of eligibility remaining. MSU, led by first-year coach Jonathan Smith, will play UM on Oct. 26 in Ann Arbor. Split apart:The Mangham brothers of Michigan State football will get a rare opportunity to play together at home Mangham sat out the Spartans' open spring training on April 20 while his older brother, running back Jaren Mangham, dressed and ran drills but did not participate in the scrimmage phase. Both entered the portal 10 days later. Jar Mangham, who started his career at Colorado under Mel Tucker in 2019, transferred to South Florida in 2021 and arrived at MSU last fall when a graduate transfer announced his transfer to Minnesota on May 7. The next day, their oldest brother, Jalen, exchanged short tweets with several former Spartan players, including Mark Dantonio-era greats Tony Lippett, RJ Shelton and Felton Davis III. MSU removed both Jaden and Jaren Mangham's bios from the website after they entered the portal. On Friday evening, a number of current and former players took to social media to express their disgust at Mangham's move to the Spartans' biggest rival. However, what was previously unheard of is part of a growing trend with the rise of the transfer portal, aided by the Big Ten doing away with its intraconference transfer policy. Former UM player Ben VanSumeren, now with the Philadelphia Eagles, started his collegiate career as a fullback with the Wolverines before transferring to MSU and switching to linebacker in 2021. And linebacker Semaj Bridgeman, part of Michigan's national championship team last season, entered the portal in late April and recently visited MSU via his social media. Jaden Mangham was a four-star recruit who signed with MSU's 2022 class under Tucker, who was suspended and fired last season. He was ranked as the No. 13 athlete nationally and the 311th best prospect in the class of 2022 according to 247 Sports' composite ratings. Last season, Mangham played in 11 games and registered 53 tackles from his free safety spot. He led the Spartans with four interceptions and added three pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He reportedly sat out MSU's loss at Iowa due to injury. As a true freshman in 2022, Mangham played in nine of 12 games and emerged as a starter at safety before being subbed out in the Spartans' loss to Ohio State in an attempt to tackle Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson. Mangham did not play against Wisconsin the following week and finished his first season in East Lansing with 20 tackles. Jaden Mangham was one of six defensive backs to enter the portal after spring training, along with Sean Brown, Khary Crump, Marqui Lowery and Eddie Pleasant III. The Spartans return several starting defensive backs, cornerbacks Charles Brantley and Chance Rucker; safeties Malik Spencer and Dillon Tatum; and nickelback Angelo Grose. Smith, who was hired in late November to replace Tucker, has also added four transfer defensemen since the end of spring training, including safety Nikai Martinez (Central Florida) and cornerback Jeremiah Hughes (LSU) earlier Friday. MSU also brings in Ed Woods (Arizona State) and Lejand Cavazos (North Carolina State/Ohio State). Contact Chris Solari:[email protected]. follow him@chrissolari. Subscribe to the “Spartan Speak” podcast for new episodes every weekApple podcasts,Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. And check out all our podcasts and daily voting briefing atfreep.com/podcasts.

