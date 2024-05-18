VAR trial of two tennis style reviews per match in new system





Football's world governing body FIFA is testing a new video assistant referee (VAR) system with two tennis-like ratings per match. Managers can challenge a decision by “twisting their finger in the air and carding the fourth official”, according to FIFA referee Pierluigi Collina. The cheaper video technology system was presented by Collina at the FIFA congress on Friday. Players can also recommend their coach to ask for an assessment since they are closer to the game, Collina said. If a 'challenge' is successful and a decision is overturned, the team retains their two ratings – similar to the Decision Review System (DRS) in tennis and cricket. Likewise, a failed challenge is lost. In the trial, FIFA organized two youth tournaments, one for men and one for women, on two pitches with two different camera plans, reducing the need for resources: one plan with three operated cameras, one with seven automated cameras. The match footage is recorded into a computer system and a review operator is on hand to check incidents when requested. Thirty-six matches were played and Collina said, external the outcome was “very positive”. The same key decisions are checked as in the current VAR system: goals, penalties, red cards and mistaken identity. The idea behind the system is to provide a cheaper alternative to the VAR system that can be used in financially less well-off leagues. It is not intended to replace the system used in the elite leagues, but if FIFA were to pursue the idea, there would be nothing to stop the major leagues from requesting that it be implemented. Some have proposed the idea of ​​reviews as a better way forward, including Serie A. Their current plan is to continue the trial in FIFA youth competitions. Collina's announcement of the trial came in a week when Premier League club Wolves were competing for a vote to scrap the current VAR systemwhich all twenty clubs will discuss at their next meeting on June 6.

