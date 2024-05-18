River Sharks Hockey leaves Elmira to announce a New York city





First, congratulations to the Binghamton Black Bears hockey team as they dominate the 2024 season. The Black Bears were undefeated through each of the playoff rounds. They shut down the Carolina Thunderbirds in Game 3 of the best three of five series during the championship round and took possession of the Commissioners Cup on Friday, May 10 in front of a sold-out crowd at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Read more: New license plate reader network coming to Binghamton The Black Bears are part of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, a Single A Minor Professional League, consisting of two divisions: the Continental Division, consisting of six teams, and the Empire Division with five teams, including the Binghamton Black Bears and their closest rival. , the Elmira river sharks. But the Black Bears will no longer make the short drive to Elmira as the year-long rivalry comes to an end. According to the FPHL websitethe River Sharks have ceased operations, have recently been purchased and will have a new name and home in New York State, to be announced on May 20, 2024. There was a statement from the team on the website Emirage river sharks And F.P.H.L Websites: The Elmira River Sharks would like to take this opportunity to thank our fans for your loyalty and support this past season. We are truly honored to be part of the Elmira community. Although the offers we made to the arena were rejected, the offers made to us in return were not conducive to maintaining a professional hockey team in Elmira. This forced the team to halt and cease operations. However, the River Sharks franchise was recently purchased and is moving to a new location in upstate New York, so your former River Sharks players will have a new home. The new team location & name will be announced on Monday, May 20. It will be interesting to find out which city in New York State will be the new home for the former River Sharks, and if they will still be in the same division as the Black Bears. Another team is being added to the Federal Prospects Hockey League. Two more teams will join the FPHL beginning with the 2024-2025 season. One of the teams, according to the Athens Online website, becomes the Athens Rock Lobsters (Athens, Georgia) hockey team. A new Classic Center Arena with seating for 5,500 is currently under construction. The other addition to the league is the returning Danville Dashers from Danville, Illinois. That team was voted out of their arena in 2021. As for Elmira, according to the First Arena websiteit has been announced that a new team will take over the ice as part of the North American Hockey League. The team name will be Elmira Aviators and will begin play in the 2024-2025 season. The Aviators become the second team from New York State in the NAHL. The other team is the Rochester Junior Americans, based in Fairport. The NAHL consists of four divisions with 35 teams spread across the United States. Small Airbnb house in the pines Small Airbnb house in the pines Gallery credit: Hosted by Sam via Airbnb New York Staycation is a nostalgic dream New York Staycation is a nostalgic dream Gallery credit: The old game farm/Airbnb

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wnbf.com/elmira-river-sharks-hockey-moving-to-new-city/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos