Washington and Lee are tied for sixth place, with Lynchburg 11th as Division III men's golf play wraps up





BOULDER CITY, Nevada —Washington and Lee University and the University of Lynchburg both finished strong at the Division III Men's Golf Championship, finishing in the top 11 in the nation after 72 holes of competition in Boulder City, Nevada. The Generals finished in the top-10 for the third straight season and tied for sixth overall with Huntingdon College at 1-under par 1151 (289-290-285-287). WLU's 1-under 287 in round four marked the second straight under-par team round. The Hornets finished solo in 11th place with 9 over 1161 (281-301-290-289). On Friday, they posted a 1-over 289. Individually, Lynchburg'sEddie Coffren Vand Washington and Lee's Jonathan McEwen– the ODAC Golfer and Rookie of the Year respectively – finished tied for 11th overall at 4-under 284. Coffren posted a 1-under 71 on Friday, joining previous rounds of 67, 76 and 70. McEwen scored an even – par 72 on the final day to go with previous rounds of 65, 77 and 70. McEwen received two awards in connection with his play. The freshman from Portsmouth, Virginia, received the 2024 NCAA Division III Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman Award presented by StrackaLine. He also gained recognition as a Division III Ping First Team All-American. As in the third round, all play over the final 18 holes was conducted at Boulder Creek Golf Club. Boulder Creek plays at a par of 72 at 7,377 yards. The Generals' five-player team was impressive for the second day in a row, with no player scoring higher than 75.Elias Malakoff(78-73-72-71) andWill Braxton(80-71-72-71) both led WLU in round four at 1 under 71. They finished in 54th place at 6 over 294.Walker McPhailcarded a 1-over 73 and finished tied for 24th at even-par 288 (72-72-71-73).Cannon cranefinished his tournament with a 3-over 75 and finished tied for 60th overall with a 7-over 295 (74-74-72-75). Lynchburg's five players were also outstanding for the second day in a row, with no golfer scoring higher than 2-over.Alan Van Aschposted an even-par 72 and finished tied for 24th overall at even-par 288 (69-76-71-72).Simon BurgosAndAndrew Watsoneach closed with 1-over 73s. Burgos finished in 54th place with 6-over 294 (72-73-76-73) and Watson finished in 60th place with 7-over 295 (73-76-73-73).Harrison Smithimproved each day with a final round 2-over-74 to finish 93rd at 27-over-315 (83-82-76-74). Methodist University tracked Carnegie Mellon University to claim the team title by one stroke over the Tartans at 21-under 1131 (271-295-284-281). Oglethorpe University's Michael O'Sullivan topped the leaderboard for the final three rounds – tied or solo – and held off a 5-under charge from Methodist's Cooper Hrabak to claim the individual medal by one stroke at 12-under 276 ( 66-70-71-69).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://odaconline.com/news/2024/5/17/051724-mgolf-ncaa-04.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos