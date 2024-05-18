Sports
High Seeds Hold service on the first day of the singles tournament
LEWISTON Sofia Mavor and George Cutone took care of business on the first day of the MPA singles tennis state tournament Friday at Bates College.
The top two seeds each won 6-0 and 6-0 in the second round, their only matches of the day, after receiving byes in the first round.
Mavor of Yarmouth, the girls' No. 1 seed, defeated Hattie Moss of Camden Hills, while boys No. 1 Cutone of Kennebunk defeated Paul Seah of York.
He's a good player, Cutone said of Seah. He definitely hits the ball hard and hits his spots on the field. Generally staying consistent and not trying to overdo it, and yes, playing a little smart there.
Cutone will face Van Buren's Xavier Deschaine in the Round of 16 on Saturday in Bates.
Mavor, meanwhile, said the key to her victory was keeping her game simple.
“I stayed focused and got my shots in, trying to keep it deep and not do anything too crazy,” Mavor said.
In the Round of 16, she will face Alyssa Conley of Windham.
Mavor, a senior who has committed to play at the Air Force Academy, returned to high school tennis this season after playing in a United States Tennis Association event the previous two seasons. She won the MPA state singles championship in her freshman season.
Mavor said she was worried about becoming the No. 1 seed in the state singles tournament after a few years away.
There was a bit of natural nerves playing the matches, but I would say it's more exciting to be part of an event like this, Mavor said. It's super exciting to be in Maine my last year because I was still a little new to it during my first year. Being my senior year, it's also bittersweet, but there's just excitement to compete and play.
With a few more matches being played on Friday evening, there weren't many upsets in the second round as the high seeded players served.
The only disappointment on the boys' side was Vivaan Chriwalla who defeated No. 12 Issac Swain of Medomak Valley 6-3, 6-2.
There was major upset on the girls' side as Molly Tefft of Brunswick defeated No. 3 Haylie Peacock of Gardiner. Tefft won 6-1, 1-6, 10-6.
It feels good, I'm a little bit in shock, Tefft said.
The first set cost her a lot.
“I think I felt really tired in the second set,” Tefft said. I know we had to reset and pretend it's a new game.
Tefft will face unseeded Lucy Hart of Waynflete in the round of 16.
Boys No. 3 Alberto Cutone of Kennebunk hopes to see his brother George, the No. 1 seed, back later in the tournament after defeating Kory Donlin of Medomak Valley 6-0, 6-0.
I'm looking forward to winning another match, said Alberto Cutone. I will see what I can do. Hopefully I can meet my brother in the final.
No. 11 Gabe Berman of Cape Elizabeth knocked out Will Guerin of Portland in the second round, 6-1, 6-0. Berman will face Terry Ma of Thornton Academy in the round of 16 on Saturday.
Terry is good at everything, Berman said. I don't want to take him to the net because he is very good in the net. I am a basic player. I'll probably keep the ball deep and try to get most of my serves in.
No. 4 Sofia Kirtchev eliminated Ellsworth's Megan Jordan 6-0, 6-0. Kirtchev is playing in her second singles tournament.
Jordan gave Kirtchev some problems halfway through the first set.
When she led me 40-0, I had to work very hard to slowly work my way back up and beat her in the (advantages), Kirtchev said.
Kirtchev will face unseeded Eliza Naftoly of Berwick Academy in the round of 16.
No. 6 Becca Naftoly of Berwick Academy faces Claire Dwyer of Maranacook on Saturday morning.
