Baseball winning streak snapped at 11





Next game: in Long Beach State 05-18-2024 | 3:00 PM HT ESPN Honolulu Be able to. 6 (Sat) / 3:00 PM HT bee Long Beach State History LONG BEACH, California. The Hawai'i baseball team saw its nation-leading 11-game winning streak end in a 4-3 loss Friday at Long Beach State thanks to an eighth-inning solo homer. The loss is the first for the Rainbow Warriors in nearly a month, when they lost at home to Cal Poly on April 20. It tied the program's longest winning streak since 1995 and the conference's longest winning streak since 1989. Trailing by three after three innings, the Rainbow Warriors answered back with single runs in the fourth, fifth and eighth to tie the score. Dallas Duarte put the 'Bows on the board with an RBI double in the fourth Austin Machado made it 3-2 with a double of his own in the fifth. Alex Giroux came on in the fifth inning and worked three scoreless innings of relief to keep the 'Bows in it and allowing Matthew Miura to tie the game in the top of the eighth with a two-out RBI knock. The Dirtbags would answer right back in the bottom half as Armando Briseno hit a solo homer with two outs over the center field fence to put LBSU up for good. The Dirtbags took a 3-0 lead through three innings, scoring an unearned run in the second and two more in the third. The Rainbow Warriors finished with six doubles on the season, the most in a UH match since they recorded seven doubles at Cal State Fullerton on April 1, 2023. Kyson Donahue delivered two of those doubles while scoring a pair of runs to finish 2-for-4 Jared Quandt continued his recent hot streak with a 2-for-4 day, while adding a double of his own. Miura, Machado and Duarte each added one double and Miura finished 2-for-3. UH defeated the Dirtbags 10-8, marking the first time in 25 instances this year that the 'Bows lost a game in which they outscored their opponent. It ended a 36-game winning streak for UH when they finished with more hits than their opponent. The two teams will play game two of the series on Saturday at 3:00 PM HT.

