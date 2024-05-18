Presque Isle will host a high school cooperative hockey team





With approval from the SAD 1 school board, a group of Aroostook County schools will form a cooperative hockey team for the 2024-2025 school year. Players from Caribou, Central Aroostook, Fort Kent and Wisdom high schools will join the Presque Isle Wildcat team, SAD 1 Athletic Director Mark White said during the May 14 board meeting. When the Maine Principals Association saw a decline in student enrollment, it formed cooperative teams to allow as many athletes to participate as possible. About eight years ago the Carlisle Swimming Team was one of the first such teams in The County, with members from Caribou and Presque Isle high schools and the Maine School of Science and Mathematics in Limestone. After 30 years of robust rosters, SAD 1 faces an expected decline in the number of emerging hockey players. Letting other students in would keep hockey going, White said. This co-op is not a fast track to a regional or state championship, he said. It's a path to preserve what we have and to preserve what this community has invested in hockey. Cooperative hockey teams are common in high schools in Maine, White said. Of the 31 boys high school hockey teams in the state, 18 are cooperative teams. In the Wildcats Class B North Division, there are 10 teams, seven of which are cooperative. The team has been thriving for more than 30 years, but numbers are declining. The team is closely associated with Presque Isle Youth Hockey, a community organization that serves as a feeder program for the Wildcats, White said. About 40 percent of these players come from schools outside of SAD 1, including Castle Hill, Chapman, Mapleton, Presque Isle and Westfield. Youth hockey leaders predicted that only 16 players would participate annually in Wildcat hockey over the next five years. That's not feasible, White said. “I wouldn't want to start a season with 16 because whether it's injuries, discipline or other issues, those 16 in November could be 12 or 13 in March,” he said. Sixteen is not a number I feel comfortable with. White contacted school administrators from Caribou, Mars Hill, Fort Kent and St. Agatha, and also met with parents. Four students from each school want to join a cooperative team, he said. Athletes would meet their school's academic and eligibility guidelines and would need to find transportation to and from Presque Isle. The expected cost is $2,500 per athlete, the details of which have not yet been worked out. The team would remain Presque Isle Wildcats and wear Wildcat uniforms, and would remain in Class B North, White said. Under MPA rules, students from other schools may be required to wear a hat sticker or patch indicating they are a cooperative team. He and SAD 1 Superintendent Ben Greenlaw agreed that if at some point about 95 percent of the team comes back out of SAD 1, the cooperative team would end, White said. Players from other schools would finish their hockey careers in high school, but the program would not accept new members from outside the district. The school board unanimously voted to approve the cooperative hockey team starting this fall. More articles from the BDN

