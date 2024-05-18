Five Eagles qualify for the NCAA's first round





INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. The NCAA announced the full list of qualifiers for the 2024 Outdoor Championships yesterday, and five will compete in the first round next week at Eastern Washington Track and Field. EWU will send her two record-breaking show jumpers, Caitlin Simmons And Kimberly Smith to Fayetteville, Ark. Simmons will compete in the long jump and triple jump, with Smith also competing in the long jump. At last week's Big Sky Outdoor Championships, Simmons broke the EWU triple jump record for the fourth time this season with a jump of 40 feet. She has the second-best jump in the Big Sky this outdoor season. In the long jump, Simmons recorded a mark of 6.22 meters at the Desert Heat Classic (4/27), which placed him second in the conference standings. Smith broke the Eastern record in the long jump to open the outdoor season at the Sam Adams Classic (3/16). The sophomore took first place in the Big Sky with a jump of 6.27 meters. Savannah Schultz will return to the NCAA Pole Vault Championships. Last week in Bozeman, Schultz posted a mark of 4.14 yards, third best in the conference this season. For the men, a pair of Eagles will compete as both in the javelin throw Ryan Rieckmann And Logan Ashbeck qualified for the national competition. Rieckmann fired a throw of 71.51 yards at the Oregon Preview (3/22), which ranked fourth in the Big Sky. The brand also ranks second in the history of the Oriental program. Ashbeck also qualified at Oregon with a score of 64.08 meters, finishing sixth in the conference. Eastern is sending five student-athletes to the NCAA Championships for the second consecutive season. Schultz and Rieckmann make their third and second appearances, while Simmons, Smith and Ashbeck make their first appearances in the Eagle uniform. The 2024 NCAA Outdoor Championships west regional begins Wednesday (May 22) and ends Saturday (May 25) in Fayetteville, Ark. Join the Eagle Athletic Fund for just $50 per year! Support Eagle student-athletes on and off the field while enjoying exclusive EAF benefits such as season tickets and tailgating, invitations to special events, exclusive admission and more. Visit goeags.com/eaf for more information. ABOUT EAST WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

Eastern Washington University Athletics sponsors fourteen intercollegiate sports, six for men and eight for women, both as learning opportunities for the most athletically talented students and as an enhancement of student and community life. Eastern is affiliated with Division I of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and is a member of the Big Sky Conference, an association of 10 regional schools with similar enrollments and academic goals. FOLLOW THE EAGLES

SOCIAL: Tweet | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goeags.com/news/2024/5/17/track-field-five-eagles-qualify-for-ncaa-first-round.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos