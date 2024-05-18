Ducks sign defenseman Dionicio to an entry-level contract





The Ducks have signed defenseman Rodwin Dionicio to a three-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2024-2025 NHL season. Dionicio, 20 (3/30/04), combined for 25-48 = 73 points in 60 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games with Windsor and Saginaw in 2023-2024, one of nine OHL defensemen to score in the past ten seasons have scored 25 goals in one season. He ranked second in goals and third in points and points per game (1.22) among all OHL defensemen during the campaign. After being acquired by Saginaw on November 16, 2023, he scored 20-33 = 53 points with a +24 rating in 44 games. His forty goals over the past two OHL seasons rank second among all OHL blueliners, behind only Zayne Parekh (54). The 6-2, 205-pound defenseman led OHL defensemen in scoring (5-12 = 17 in 17 games), goals and assists through the first three rounds of the 2024 OHL Playoffs. He led the way for Saginaw defensemen in scoring, goals and assists, and led all Spirit skaters in points and assists. Selected by Anaheim in the fifth round (129th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Dionicio earned 46-108 = 154 points with a +4 rating in 167 OHL regular season games. He also collected 6-12 = 18 points in 19 career OHL Playoff games. In 2022-2023, Dionicio achieved 15-35 = 50 points in 50 games between Niagara and Windsor. He achieved 11-32 = 43 points in 33 games after his takeover by Windsor, leading club blueliners in terms of scoring, goals and assists. Born in Newark, NJ and raised in Switzerland, Dionicio has represented Switzerland at numerous international tournaments, including three consecutive World Junior Championships (2022, 2023 and 2024) and the 2021 World U-18 Championship. In the 2024 World Junior Championship, he earned 2 -2 = 4 points in five tournament matches.

